ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 2

Related
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
HEALTH SERVICES
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Cohort Study#Older Adults Lifestyle#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Senior Health#Plos Medicine#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy