TM88 dropped the veil this past Friday (Sept. 30) when he revealed the sample that inspired his production on Future ’s 2014 record “Codeine Crazy.”

The record is a cult classic for much of #FutureHive and the Hip-Hop community at large, as it kicked off the Atlanta rapper’s seismic run from 2014 onward. Thus this was an exciting gem for the music community to receive.

“Codeine Crazy – I sample Lana Del Ray ‘Summertime Sadness’ remix by Cedric Gervais,” the 808Mafia producer tweeted. “Then twisted the hell out of it.” Lana Del Rey released “Summertime Sadness” in 2012 before Cedric Gervais remixed the track in 2013.

Internet users flooded his mentions and quotes with their reactions. Many fans went back to listen to the record and marveled at their ability to recognize how the sample was manipulated.

“Codeine Crazy” appeared on Hendrix’s mixtape Monster , which is regularly cited as part of the 38-year-old’s trilogy of mixtapes ( Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights ) that took his career to another level before he released his third studio album DS2 in 2015.

This is especially an important point of reflection as the I Never Liked You artist recently sold a significant portion of his publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020 in an eight-figure deal, in addition to being recognized as one of the most successful rappers of all time with over 95 million units RIAA-certified throughout his career.