Rugby

SkySports

Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher Premiership: Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell help Exeter Chiefs rout Bristol Bears. Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell both scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs blew away Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Chiefs maintained their impressive record at the venue...
SkySports

Women's Rugby World Cup: Meg Webb back for Wales as settled Scotland return after 12-year absence

The two nations make up Group A alongside New Zealand and Australia and both will be on the hunt to secure a big victory as the group stage gets under way. Scotland will be marking a historic moment in Whangarei as they make their return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 12 years and a full team of Rugby World Cup debutantes will be looking to make their mark.
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham

Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SkySports

Joe Root and Dawid Malan sign new contracts at Yorkshire, Darren Gough confirms

Yorkshire's defeat at home to Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures left them vulnerable to the drop and their demotion was confirmed when Warwickshire - inspired by a nine-wicket performance from seamer Liam Norwell - pulled off a remarkable final-day victory over Hampshire. Neither Root nor Malan played in...
SkySports

Friday Tips

Polly Pott looks the value call in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. A field of eight juveniles are set to go to post for the Group One feature, with the unbeaten Commissioning a red-hot favourite to follow up her impressive victory in the Rockfel a fortnight ago. On that form the Kingman filly is undoubtedly the one to beat, but it is a quick turnaround and taking such cramped odds makes little appeal.
SkySports

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Luton forward Carlton Morris win September Sky Bet Championship awards

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September. Circumstances decreed that all of Sheffield United's games in September were away from home. No matter. All three were won, without conceding a goal, as Heckingbottom continued to build his side's momentum towards promotion.
