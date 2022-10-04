I want to send a big thank you to all the people who made the recycle bottle cap bench program possible. They include Kiwanis Golden K, the City of Rochelle, employees of the Rochelle Landfill, the Rochelle Township High School Key Club, the Rochelle Middle School Builders Club, the Creston Grade School Builders Club, the Kings Grade School Builders Club, the Methodist Church Youth Group, Mrs. Leah Vanstone and friends, Liberty Village residents and the many, many people who brought bottle caps, one as far away as Rockton.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO