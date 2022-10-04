Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
IDOT looking at Rochelle for more electric vehicle charging stations
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 21, Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said that the Illinois Department of Transportation is looking at Rochelle for an initiative that involves putting in electric vehicle charging stations at Pilot Travel Centers and Love’s Travel Stops. IDOT has applied for federal funding for the...
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH donates AED to Rochelle Police Department
Rochelle Community Hospital recently donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Rochelle Police Department. The defibrillator is one of two Rochelle Police recently received, and they will be placed in patrol cars to provide officers another resource with which to serve the community. Pictured left to right: RPD Communications...
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: Thanks for bottle cap bench program help
I want to send a big thank you to all the people who made the recycle bottle cap bench program possible. They include Kiwanis Golden K, the City of Rochelle, employees of the Rochelle Landfill, the Rochelle Township High School Key Club, the Rochelle Middle School Builders Club, the Creston Grade School Builders Club, the Kings Grade School Builders Club, the Methodist Church Youth Group, Mrs. Leah Vanstone and friends, Liberty Village residents and the many, many people who brought bottle caps, one as far away as Rockton.
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS Education Foundation’s smoker competition fundraiser is Oct. 15
ROCHELLE — On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6-10 p.m. the Rochelle Township High School Education Foundation will be hosting a Boos, Brews & BBQ smoker competition fundraiser event at Fat Cat Slots at 229 Powers Road in Hillcrest. Rochelle Foods has donated over 200 pounds of pork that will...
Rochelle News-Leader
State's attorney, sheriff file complaint against state over SAFE-T Act
OREGON — On Tuesday in a press release, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced that they have filed a complaint against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court seeking to have the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs record shutout over Princeton
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team won on all five courts for the first time this season Thursday evening, rolling over Princeton 5-0 in nonconference action. The Lady Hubs (5-10, 0-5 Interstate 8) will compete at the Interstate 8 Conference Championship tournament on Saturday before hosting the IHSA 1A Rochelle Sectional late next week.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Diaz scores four as Hubs defeat Dixon
ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Tuesday’s nonconference match against Dixon. Diaz knifed through the Dixon defense on several occasions, scoring a season-high four goals to lead the Hubs over the Dukes 6-0. Rochelle (10-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) will have three more regular-season matches before kicking off the IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sixth-seeded Hubs will face the third-seeded Kaneland Knights.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs trounce Thornridge to clinch playoff berth
ROCHELLE — Seniors Hayden Inman and Trey Taft have dreamed of connecting on a long touchdown pass since their days of playing video games together as kids. The two had a chance to turn that dream into a reality Friday evening, when the Rochelle Hub varsity football team returned home for a nonconference matchup against the Thornridge Falcons.
