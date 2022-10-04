Read full article on original website
We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year
Every year, new gifting trends emerge around the holidays. The only problem is waiting until Black Friday or even Christmas Eve to buy those gifts. By that point, it's complete madness. The shelves will be emptying faster than employees can stock them, and products will be selling out online everywhere you look! This year, we […]
13 Early Holiday Gifts to Score for Your Best Friend — All on Sale
Need to get your best friend a gift for her birthday or want to get holiday shopping done early? We found so many gifts that are on sale now — details
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
Where to find the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season in NJ
Wasn’t it just summertime? Yet here we are looking ahead to the holiday season and as always, the one thing parents are thinking about is how to get their hands on the hottest toys for their kids. Luckily, retailers like Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and publication The Toy Insider...
Target offers holiday savings with Target Deal Days, Holiday Price Matching and more
It’s about time to start getting your holiday shopping list ready! For bargain hunters, that means only one thing — finding the best deals on gifts, holiday decorations, toys and more. And smart shoppers know it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, especially when it...
Refinery29
A Guide To Shopping The 2022 Black Friday Sales
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The mammoth shopping event that is Black Friday...
Target and Amazon beginning holiday sales in October
(KTLA) — Move over Halloween — it’s time for Christmas shopping. Target Corp. announced that it would begin holiday sales earlier this year with the return of its “Target Deal Days” event. The first wave of holiday sales will start Thursday and end Saturday. Target...
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
BHG
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Deals I’m Buying Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
In case you missed it, Amazon recently announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale to give shoppers a chance to get ahead of the holiday shopping season by serving up huge discounts across its entire site. The two-day sale is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, but the retailer has been slashing prices weeks in advance.
Holiday Shopping Tips That’ll Save You Money This Season
The holidays can get pricey, between the presents, the parties, and the travel (if that’s your thing). And whether you have two people on your list or 20, gift-giving is perhaps the most expensive task of all—securing thoughtful, useful presents for your people can put a serious dent in your savings. Fortunately, you can cut back on your grand total without looking like you cut back. Try four of our top tips for saving money on your holiday shopping (hint: it starts by shopping at the right place, like wallet-friendly Nordstrom Rack, which has nicely-priced prezzies for every special person...
ETOnline.com
Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Brings Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Steals Up to 80% Off
It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Target Deal Days, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. And Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season early with a 5 Days of Deals sale.
Food Network
Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping
Some deals we’re extra excited about is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Lidar Robot Vacuum , which is on sale for $349, and normally runs for $649 (That’s a $300 savings!). At a time when we’re busier than ever, having a robot vacuum can feel like having hired a team to clean the house for us. What else could we ask for over the holidays, especially when hosting dinners?
todaynftnews.com
Gary Vee’s VeeFriends to launch plush toys and vinyl figurines via Macy’s
VeeFriends doodles, hand-drawn by Gary Vaynerchuk, a popular investor and Entrepreneur, have recently gone from paper to NFTs, yielding over $300 million worth of trading volume and leading to a Christie’s auction, May’s VeeCon convention, and brand partnerships. It has been revealed that VeeFriends will be making a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac: A holiday gift guide for Cancer
The holiday season is coming up quickly, so it’s time to draft your shopping lists and get started on looking for amazing gifts for your friends and family. Gift shopping is the most exciting and stressful part of the season—it’s always fun to spoil your loved ones, but you’ll need to make sure you choose something they don’t already have and will genuinely appreciate.
