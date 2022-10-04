The holidays can get pricey, between the presents, the parties, and the travel (if that’s your thing). And whether you have two people on your list or 20, gift-giving is perhaps the most expensive task of all—securing thoughtful, useful presents for your people can put a serious dent in your savings. Fortunately, you can cut back on your grand total without looking like you cut back. Try four of our top tips for saving money on your holiday shopping (hint: it starts by shopping at the right place, like wallet-friendly Nordstrom Rack, which has nicely-priced prezzies for every special person...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO