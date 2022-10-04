ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Dexter athlete Micah Davis

Micah Davis came into the season as one of the top defensive backs in the Ann Arbor area and the senior safety has caught the eye of one Big Ten program. Michigan State’s football team extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to the Dexter standout on Thursday, Davis announced on Twitter.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball to host free preseason fan event

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Michigan basketball teams at a free event at Crisler Center before the season starts. “Michigan Madness” will take place on Oct. 21 and feature both the men’s and women’s teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams

JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Napoleon edges Michigan Center

Bart Laretz had another monster game with 32 carries for 208 yards as Napoleon beat Michigan Center 29-27 on Friday. Grant Bradley was 7-for-9 passing for 90 yards for the Pirates. Napoleon’s offense was able to come up with long drives, with two six-minute drives, an eight-minute drive and a seven-minute drive.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball to visit Florida State for closed scrimmage

The last time the Michigan and Florida State men’s basketball teams met, it was for a spot in the Elite Eight. The next time will be in an empty gym with no stakes. The Wolverines and Seminoles will face off in a closed scrimmage later this month, a source inside the Michigan program confirmed to MLive on Friday (Oct. 7). Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan football prediction, odds and spread

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan isn’t a top 25 matchup on Saturday’s NCAAF slate, there are still plenty of betting opportunities for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

