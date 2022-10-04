ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wynn Las Vegas Preps New Show ‘Awakening’ on Glass Stage in Custom 360-Degree Theater

By Degen Pener
 3 days ago
In the never-ending attempt to bring ever greater spectacle to the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn Las Vegas is the latest resort working to up the ante. Today, it announced a new show, Awakening , that will open on Nov. 7.

Not only will the production include narration by Anthony Hopkins, but Awakening — with a creative team that includes multiple Emmy and Tony Award winners — will also be presented in a custom-built theater in the round that features a 60-foot stage with 80-foot ceilings. The resort describes that stage as “prismatic,” thanks to it being made from dichroic glass as well as LED screens.

“The show had to be on a Las Vegas scale — bigger and more over the top,” Baz Halpin , the show’s director and a producer tells The Hollywood Reporter . He details that thanks to the design of the 360-degree theater, “As an audience member, you are really immersed in the action in the truest sense of the word. It’s 1,600 seats where the furthest seat from the stage is 75 feet. Everything’s open and everything’s in view.” The stage, he adds, “is made of the most complex shapes. It’s nautilus shaped and it’s subdivided into eight separate parts that all raise and lower and rotate. It’s built entirely of glass, which, you know, building a stage from glass is insane. And then our set designer, George Tsypin, built a custom invisible LED screen that sits in the middle of the stage that allows us to really viscerally represent these specific five worlds that the show takes places in.”

The show is conceived and created by a trio of talents. Halpin has worked on everything from the Emmy Awards (as production designer) and the American Music Awards (executive producer) to Super Bowl half-time shows (Katy Perry) and concert tours (Taylor Swift). The show’s producer Bernie Yuman is known for managing Muhammad Ali as well as Las Vegas icons Siegfried & Roy, and he produced the Gloria and Emilio Estefan musical On Your Feet . The third producer of the show and the production’s character creator is Emmy Award-winning designer Michael Curry, who has created puppets for everything from the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics opening ceremony to Broadway’s The Lion King .

“Michael can do things that no one else can do — bringing inanimate objects to life, which is nothing short of a miracle,” says Yuman of Curry’s talents. Yuman adds that the overall aim of the show is to bring “wonderment and spectacle in the 21st century.”

Expect to see puppet-like characters built on a grand scale interwoven into a story about a heroine named IO who has adventures with two fellow travelers “as they seek to restore beauty and love to the world,” as detailed in a release from Wynn Resorts (which recently completed a $200 million redesign of all 2,700 rooms and suites at Wynn Las Vegas). The resort also released a trailer for the show.

Awakening also will feature an original musical score by Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler. It will be heard across a proprietary 3D sound system that the resort calls WynnSonic, featuring PHBX Technology, which was conceived by the producers in tandem with Tony Award-winning sound designer Peter Hylenski. “Bernie, Michael and I started prototyping a concept for a sound system which had never existed. My brief to Peter was, ‘I want to feel like the body of the sound — that the chorus — was a velvet blanket and I was wrapped up in it,'” recalls Halpin.

The show will also feature more than 300 costumes for a cast of 60, all designed by Emmy-winning costume designer Soyon An ( So You Think You Can Dance) .

“State of the art lighting, sound and stage technology, coupled with intricate storytelling, glamorous costumes and large-scale puppetry will make Awakening and the Awakening theater stand out as true innovation in theatrical entertainment and raise that bar for Las Vegas, once again,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts in a statement.

‘Awakening’ producers Michael Curry, Baz Halpin and Bernie Yuman

“This is really immersive in the truest sense of the word, because it’s a 360-degree theater,” says Curry, adding that the LED elements built in to the stage can be used to create visual experiences that range from “giving viewers the impression that they are submerged underwater to floating in a world in the clouds.”

Halpin also promises that there are at least three “illusion techniques” that are incorporated into the show “that have never been seen before in the history of the performance of any illusions.” He declined though to give any details, wanting to preserve the element of surprise for audiences.

The show will be entering a fiercely competitive Vegas live-performance market that includes the high-grossing music residency space (which will see Adele coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.) It also comes at a time when Las Vegas is still working to lure back tourists and conventioneers at pre-COVID levels. This past August, the number of visitors hit almost 3.2 million, up 6.4 percent from the year before but still down 10.9 percent from the number of tourists in August 2019.

#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Wynn Resorts#Magic Show#Wynn Las Vegas Preps#The Las Vegas Strip
