Fresno, CA

Disney On Ice returns to Fresno with family favorites

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The magic of Disney returns to Fresno with Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures in January 2023.

This show will take families around the globe to iconic Disney destinations that families will recognize from new and classic Disney stories during eight performances at the Fresno Selland Arena from January 26 through 29.

Audiences will join Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy as they go on an interactive memory-rich adventure. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Go on a safari adventure in the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, including magical moments with the Genie. This will also include a brand-new song from Jasmine. Then head over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for Forkey.

Along these destinations, fans will enjoy singing along to beloved Disney tunes alongside Mickey and pals that include Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana. Families should be prepared for a getaway with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction.

Disney On Ice Preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting today. Tickets for the general public go on sale on October 11 and will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

