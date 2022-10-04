ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Budget watchdog: Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion spending plan is financially sound, 'good news'

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1tMh_0iLlLEbC00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Rival mayoral candidate Ald. Raymond Lopez doesn't seem to think much of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $16.4 billion spending plan, despite holding the line on property taxes and spending more on police. He said it's smoke and mirrors designed to shore up her re-election bid.

“It’s meant to be inspiring on the cusp of her hopeful re-election, but there are many things in this budget that are just wrong,” Lopez said.

But Laurence Msall, president of the fiscally minded Civic Federation, told reporters the finances underlying the mayor's budget look sound at first blush.

He said city revenues are higher than anyone expected them to be, which has given the administration money to make new investments while paying down its pension debt.

“The economy has come back stronger than anyone would have predicted,” Msall said. “The federal money was still important and useful — and does have an impact on the city’s finances — but the trend is stronger revenue growth than, even, the expenditure growth of the city. It’s good to be lucky.”

Although Msall hasn’t done his deep dive into the budget books yet, he said he found a lot to like in Lightfoot's outline before the City Council .

“No property tax increase, no real general tax increases, and enough money to invest $100 million in police and do so many other things,” he said. “This is a pretty ‘good news’ budget.”

He told reporters, though, it’s not all positive.

“There are challenges for the City of Chicago going forward,” Msall said. “The mayor talked about McCormick Place. We want to see McCormick Place fully opened. We want to make sure that we can pay all of our hospitality-related taxes and those revenues continue. But the general numbers that are in this budget … is just exceptional revenue growth.”

Msall said he’s likely to have more to say later this week, after a closer look into the mayor’s proposed budget.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 14

wheresmine
3d ago

Hum, McCormick place, once a convention hot spot. Now a ghost town. Conventions will go elsewhere when up and running again cause union costs are so high. Can’t change a light bulb without a union electrician.

Reply(2)
3
Deirdre Senior
3d ago

This Mayor says one thing and then does another .She Is A Failure.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#City Planning#Linus Business#Construction Maintenance#Civic Federation#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech

This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy