Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
San Diego Channel
List: Haunted houses and attractions in San Diego 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s spooky season in San Diego and this year there are plenty of haunts to experience. From Balboa Park to the Del Mar Scaregrounds and everywhere in between, there's plenty of bone-chilling fun. See the list below for haunted attractions in America’s Finest City:...
pbmonthly.net
Rising star from Pacific Beach is on a mission to stand up to bullying
With almost 30 songs written, a music video filmed and acting roles in multiple movies, you’d think these accomplishments belonged to an actor taking the spotlight in Hollywood. However, this description checks the boxes for a rising star from Pacific Beach who is finding her way in the film...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 7-9 – Fall Festoon
In many parts of this fair land, October would be the last chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before the weather starts seriously turning. This San Diego weekend we can all be thankful that to us October simply means a festoon of fall fests. Spoiled? Yes indeed.
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
visitcarlsbad.com
Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa
Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
sandiegomagazine.com
Things to Do in San Diego: Oct. 6-9
Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park.
Parakeet Café Growing in Southern California
Superfood Restaurant Adding Four New Locations by Spring 2023
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
La Jolla
Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr
This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
First Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Katya Echazarreta, who recently made history as the first Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego. It was a lifelong dream she was able to accomplish at only 26 years old. Katya told CBS 8 about the impact of...
fox5sandiego.com
Shuck Oysters with Ashley in Carlsbad
Have you heard of the Carlsbad Aquafarm in North County? The lagoon is crucial to keeping waterways clean and it the perfect place for your next adventure. You can tour the farm and then shuck your own fresh oysters to eat.
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach
Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
San Diego weekly Reader
Castle’s Labs has cannabis plants like trees
Kurt Castle, founder and creator of Castle’s Labs, creates products that help with all sorts of flora and fauna management. His Plant Magic is “an organic probiotic spray that promotes bigger, healthier, chemical and pesticide free plants. It’s great for cannabis, because it increases terpenes and trichomes, and it ups the yield by at least an ounce. It makes bigger healthier leaves, and more developed, tastier buds.” He also says that it’s a GRAS product, which means it’s Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA.
cohaitungchi.com
20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels
Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
sandiegocountynews.com
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
sandiegoville.com
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer And The Plot Vegan Restaurant To Replicate In
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot vegan restaurant are both replicating southward with new locations set to open next year in San Diego's Carlsbad. Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot plant-based restaurant are the latest concepts to sign on to install within the under-renovation The Cottages on Roosevelt property in Carlsbad, which consists of three distinct cottage buildings ranging from 907-982 square-feet of space with 2,000 square-feet of shared outdoor seating. Also opening in the compound is a new location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream, as well as a cafe from Oceanside-based Revolution Roasters.
iheart.com
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
