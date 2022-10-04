ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa, LA

an17.com

Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court

HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax

Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Tangipahoa, LA
Hammond, LA
Amite City, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hammond (LA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Hammond, LA?. Hammond is a city in Louisiana, United States. It is the largest in Tangipahoa Parish. Hammond is located Northwest of New Orleans. The population of the city was estimated to be about 21,359 in 2020. One...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date

St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Gerald Ralph Haik

Gerald Ralph Haik of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on Saturday, November 6, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of the late Ralph and Mary Fasola Haik. Gerald is survived by his...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Herman Mack

Herman Mack, 73, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away Saturday October 3, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Bethlehem Cemetery, Killian, LA.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
an17.com

Anabella A. White

Anabella A. White passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 75. She was born on Monday, October 7, 1946, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Rosa and William Ard. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Anabella is survived by her children, Dennis...
LORANGER, LA
WDSU

Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries

GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
GARYVILLE, LA

