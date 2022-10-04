Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court
HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station hosts Fall Fest, plant sale this Saturday
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hammond Research Station (21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403). This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hammond (LA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Hammond, LA?. Hammond is a city in Louisiana, United States. It is the largest in Tangipahoa Parish. Hammond is located Northwest of New Orleans. The population of the city was estimated to be about 21,359 in 2020. One...
NOLA.com
The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date
St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
an17.com
Portion of City of Hammond under boil water advisory after water main breaks
The City of Hammond water system has experienced a loss in pressure due to the repair of a broken water main. An immediate Boil Advisory will be in effect on October 7, 2022, for customers located in the following area:. On Crystal St from North Cherry St to Martin Luther...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
wbrz.com
High school soccer coach abruptly quits as misconduct investigation is handed over to sheriff's office
PONCHATOULA – A high school teacher and soccer coach is under investigation after his bosses turned over complaints about inappropriate contact with students to the sheriff’s office. The teacher resigned abruptly from Ponchatoula High School last month as the Tangipahoa Parish School System launched an inquiry into the...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
theadvocate.com
After years of debate, Livingston set to approve 1st rural zoning map: 'This is a good thing'
Livingston Parish Council member Tracy Girlinghouse firmly believes the parish should have put zoning laws on the books in the 1990s. It would have transformed the parish — but he knows it wasn't the right time politically. Since then, things have changed. "We’re a whole different parish than we...
an17.com
Gerald Ralph Haik
Gerald Ralph Haik of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on Saturday, November 6, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of the late Ralph and Mary Fasola Haik. Gerald is survived by his...
an17.com
Herman Mack
Herman Mack, 73, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away Saturday October 3, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Bethlehem Cemetery, Killian, LA.
an17.com
Anabella A. White
Anabella A. White passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 75. She was born on Monday, October 7, 1946, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Rosa and William Ard. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Anabella is survived by her children, Dennis...
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
WDSU
Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries
GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
Comments / 0