Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
foxillinois.com
Free jack-o-lantern carving in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can carve pumpkins with your family without the mess at home. Carve for the Carillon is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon. The event is free, pumpkins will be provided, and all you have...
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
foxillinois.com
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
UIS highlights student mental health struggles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) put a spotlight on student mental health on Thursday. More than 1,000 backpacks were placed on the ground on campus. Each of the backpacks has a story from a person who lost a loved one to suicide. The traveling...
foxillinois.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
foxillinois.com
Youth performance group to produce 'Rock the Conservatory'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Youth Performance Group (SYPG) will be producing Rock the Conservatory. The show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Rock the Conservatory is a contemporary fusion of live music and dance. The performance will feature rock and roll...
foxillinois.com
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxillinois.com
United Way teaming up with local restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
foxillinois.com
ALPLM recognized for excellence by national museum organization
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) received verification of all its core policy documents by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). That means the national professional organization for the museum industry, has confirmed through a review that the ALPLM’s educational mission and its...
foxillinois.com
Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
foxillinois.com
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
foxillinois.com
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
foxillinois.com
5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
foxillinois.com
Family displaced after Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Springfield city council votes on TIF funds changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward with a change that gives help to certain homeowners to fix up their property. City council members unanimously voted to change the rules surrounding TIF funds. Now instead of coming up with 50% of the money for a repair...
foxillinois.com
Walk thru flu shot, COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a walk-thru flu shot and COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville. It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S Church St, Jacksonville, IL. 62650. If you can't make it to the walk thru clinic,...
foxillinois.com
Former District 186 school board president passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
Comments / 0