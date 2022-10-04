Read full article on original website
CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
Citizens want teen community center in shopping plaza's vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Country Fair Shopping Center near Mattis Avenue and Springfield Avenue appeared to be a thriving plaza during the 1970s. It was built back in 1958 and featured a variety of stores including a dry cleaner, tire shop, and a shoe boutique. The strip mall...
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
Illinois Football offering ticket bundle for Saturdays orange out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois athletics announced this afternoon their partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, to offer a ticket sale bundle of four tickets, for $109, which is an average of about $27 per ticket. There are only 5,000 tickets available in this sale and they are selling quickly. The department offered 1,000 free tickets to students yesterday courtesy of alumni donations.
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
Urbana Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Fire Protection Week runs from October 9 through October 15. This year's Fire Protection Week campaign is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." The Urbana Fire...
Maroa-Forsyth HS golfer heads to 2A State Tournament after team's great season
Maroa-Forsyth High School senior golfer Tyler Davis will compete in this weekend's IHSA Individual State Championship Tournament following the Trojan's great season. The Trojan Boys Varsity Golf team finished 18-1 in the regular season. At Regionals, the four-man squad scored a 312, finishing just one stroke shy of advancing to...
Family displaced after Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
Terrance Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In a little over three weeks, Illinois men's basketball debuts their highly touted 2022 team that everyone has been talking about in the college basketball world for months. Fighting Illini senior guard and Texas tech transfer Terrance Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big...
3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
Man arrested after pointing gun at Rantoul Pizza Pub customers, police say
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at customers inside a pizza restaurant. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rantoul Pizza Pub located at 114 E Congress Ave. Officers arrived shortly after the suspect fled.
Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
