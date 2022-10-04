ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

foxillinois.com

CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Citizens want teen community center in shopping plaza's vacancies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Country Fair Shopping Center near Mattis Avenue and Springfield Avenue appeared to be a thriving plaza during the 1970s. It was built back in 1958 and featured a variety of stores including a dry cleaner, tire shop, and a shoe boutique. The strip mall...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
ATLANTA, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I expects biggest crowd of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Local library explains policies on banned books

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
LINCOLN, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois Football offering ticket bundle for Saturdays orange out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois athletics announced this afternoon their partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, to offer a ticket sale bundle of four tickets, for $109, which is an average of about $27 per ticket. There are only 5,000 tickets available in this sale and they are selling quickly. The department offered 1,000 free tickets to students yesterday courtesy of alumni donations.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Fire Protection Week runs from October 9 through October 15. This year's Fire Protection Week campaign is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." The Urbana Fire...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Maroa-Forsyth HS golfer heads to 2A State Tournament after team's great season

Maroa-Forsyth High School senior golfer Tyler Davis will compete in this weekend's IHSA Individual State Championship Tournament following the Trojan's great season. The Trojan Boys Varsity Golf team finished 18-1 in the regular season. At Regionals, the four-man squad scored a 312, finishing just one stroke shy of advancing to...
MAROA, IL
foxillinois.com

Family displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Terrance Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In a little over three weeks, Illinois men's basketball debuts their highly touted 2022 team that everyone has been talking about in the college basketball world for months. Fighting Illini senior guard and Texas tech transfer Terrance Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Arrest made in 2021 murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

