Armstrong’s Pumpkin and Petting Farm Ribbon Cutting
The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Armstrong's Pumpkin and Petting Farm. Armstrong's has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds for your fall décor and carving needs. They even have great options for cooking, such as spaghetti squash and mashed potato squash.
Then&Now: Dexter Cider Mill
Many of us will happily stand in line on a sunny October afternoon for a jug of Dexter Cider Mill’s proprietary 5-apple cider blend and a bag of those crazy-delicious donuts. Michigan’s longest-continuous-running cider mill is in its 136th year. Nestled on the banks of the Huron River in...
Saline's Vestergaard Farms Supplying Rising Demand for Locally-Sourced Food
There is a piece of pastoral paradise right at home in the Saline area. And in a time when large factory farms and controversies over sustainable or ethical production. often dominate the food landscape, it's a welcome sight. Approximately 14 years ago, Mike Vestergaard had a vision of starting an...
Weekly Road Work, Oct 10-16
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure Oct. 10 - 21 Dexter, Lima McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 19 - Oct. 14. Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd Daytime road...
Spooky Stories, Part 1 of 4
’Tis the season in which ghost stories are resurrected. Here is a list of local and area ghost tours/hunts:. Chelsea Area Historical Society- Jasen King is hosting an 80 minute walking tour in Chelsea, starting at the Museum (128 Jackson St.) at 8pm. October 22 and 29. To register, email creswej@gmail.com. Money can be delivered to the Museum or paid via PayPal to treasurer@chelseahistory.org. Make note of type and quantity of tickets needed. $10/members, $13/non-members.
Lodi Twp: Notice of Public Accuracy Test
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the November 8, 2022 Primary Election Public Accuracy Test will be held on October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lodi Township Hall at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law. Published in compliance with Section 168.798 of Michigan Election Law.
Fire destroys a home in Scio Township
An early morning fire on October 5, left a Scio Township home a total loss. The occupants, however, were able to get out safely with no injuries reported. Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said the department was dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1:11 a.m. that morning. Houde said the home was occupied by seven members of a family. The call was to a home on Westview Way.
Saline Twp: Public Hearing on Amendment to Zoning Ordinance Nov. 1
The Saline Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7 pm to consider the following amendment to the Saline Township Zoning Ordinance:. Amendment to Article 3.204, Permitted Yard Encroachments to permit an uncovered, unenclosed porch or deck the R1, R2 and R3 districts...
Candidate Q&A: Kathy Schmaltz, State Representative for District 46
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Candidate Q&A: Lonnie Scott, Dexter Twp Trustee
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
