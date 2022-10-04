Read full article on original website
Researchers identify a new gene implicated in rare lysosomal storage disorder
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people’s hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn’s disease
A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease in which immune defenses meant to attack invading microbes instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in people with Crohn's disease, but the field does not know why.
New genetically based score could help identify young children at high risk of impulsive behavior
While not all impulsive behavior speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
Researchers discover potential therapeutic target for deadly brain tumors
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
Northwestern Medicine scientists discover new gene target for aggressive lung cancer
Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified and described a new gene that is responsible for activating an aggressive subtype of small-cell lung cancer, the P subtype, for which there is no current effective treatment. This type of cancer is resistant to a lot of drugs and not many studies focus on...
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
UMSOM researchers identify how multiple genes of SARS-CoV-2 affect disease severity
University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers have identified how multiple genes of SARS-CoV-2 affect disease severity, which could lead to new ways in how we develop future vaccines or develop newer treatments. The genes control the immune system of the host, contributing to how fiercely the body responds to a COVID-19 infection.
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Improved brain organoids provide cellular and molecular insights into autism
Whatever you do, don't call them "mini-brains," say University of Utah Health scientists. Regardless, the seed-sized organoids-;which are grown in the lab from human cells-;provide insights into the brain and uncover differences that may contribute to autism in some people. We used to think it would be too difficult to...
Mouthwashes inhibit the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities-;the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
Study uncovers how the TAZ protein protects hematopoietic stem cells from aging
A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
Epigenetics drug used to treat blood cancers, rare sarcomas can halt bladder cancer growth
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
Scientists develop an unprecedented animal model to investigate Ewing sarcoma
Ewing sarcoma is the second most frequent bone tumour in children, adolescents, and young adults. There is no specific treatment for this disease and current management is still limited to surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. The long-term survival of patients with metastatic or relapsed Ewing sarcoma is very low. Ewing sarcoma...
The neuroprotective potential of Cannabis sativa L. against Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer‘s disease (AD) is the most common type of neurodegenerative disease and dementia and has posed a significant global health challenge in aging sections of society. There are several treatments available for Alzheimer’s disease; however, these only provide temporary symptomatic improvements. Cannabis sativa L. has been recognized for...
Adolescent alcohol misuse may indirectly influence long-term physical health and life satisfaction
Teenagers who misuse alcohol may struggle more with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s, be in poorer health and feel less satisfied with their lives, according to a study led by Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University. Published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers defined adolescent alcohol...
Researchers take new approach to studying the development of the human brain
Researchers at ETH Zurich are growing human brain-like tissue from stem cells and are then mapping the cell types that occur in different brain regions and the genes that regulate their development. The human brain is probably the most complex organ in the entire living world and has long...
New class of drugs can safely counter allergic asthma without creating vulnerability to infections
Blocking the action of calcium signals in immune cells suppresses the most common form of asthma, but without compromising the body's defenses against flu viruses, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, experiments showed that removing the gene for a calcium channel – specifically...
Virginia Tech researchers examine how sleep deprivation may affect mosquito’s ability to spread disease
Small in size but mighty with their bothersome bites, mosquitoes are often considered the deadliest animals on Earth. That's because the World Health Organization estimates 725,000 people die each year from mosquito-borne diseases. Many of these diseases, such as the West Nile virus and yellow fever, have experienced recent resurgences and caused public health crises.
Maternal ultra-processed food consumption may be linked to increased obesity risk in offspring
A mother's consumption of ultra-processed foods appears to be linked to an increased risk of overweight or obesity in her offspring, irrespective of other lifestyle risk factors, suggests a US study published by The BMJ today. The researchers say further study is needed to confirm these findings and to understand...
New biosensing technology for detecting Alzheimer’s disease in the blood
Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid β in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterised by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of...
