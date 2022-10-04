ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News-Medical.net

Researchers identify a new gene implicated in rare lysosomal storage disorder

In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people’s hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn’s disease

A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease in which immune defenses meant to attack invading microbes instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in people with Crohn's disease, but the field does not know why.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Researchers discover potential therapeutic target for deadly brain tumors

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#New Medicine#X Chromosome#Senior Health#General Health
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
MENTAL HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Mouthwashes inhibit the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities-;the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Study uncovers how the TAZ protein protects hematopoietic stem cells from aging

A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Scientists develop an unprecedented animal model to investigate Ewing sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma is the second most frequent bone tumour in children, adolescents, and young adults. There is no specific treatment for this disease and current management is still limited to surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. The long-term survival of patients with metastatic or relapsed Ewing sarcoma is very low. Ewing sarcoma...
CANCER
News-Medical.net

The neuroprotective potential of Cannabis sativa L. against Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer‘s disease (AD) is the most common type of neurodegenerative disease and dementia and has posed a significant global health challenge in aging sections of society. There are several treatments available for Alzheimer’s disease; however, these only provide temporary symptomatic improvements. Cannabis sativa L. has been recognized for...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Researchers take new approach to studying the development of the human brain

Researchers at ETH Zurich are growing human brain-​like tissue from stem cells and are then mapping the cell types that occur in different brain regions and the genes that regulate their development. The human brain is probably the most complex organ in the entire living world and has long...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Virginia Tech researchers examine how sleep deprivation may affect mosquito’s ability to spread disease

Small in size but mighty with their bothersome bites, mosquitoes are often considered the deadliest animals on Earth. That's because the World Health Organization estimates 725,000 people die each year from mosquito-borne diseases. Many of these diseases, such as the West Nile virus and yellow fever, have experienced recent resurgences and caused public health crises.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

New biosensing technology for detecting Alzheimer’s disease in the blood

Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid β in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterised by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of...
SCIENCE

