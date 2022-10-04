NUTLEY, N.J. -- A major water main break in Nutley, New Jersey is causing headaches for people who live there. Water has been spewing from the 74-inch water main since the line burst early Wednesday morning and homes are taking on water, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Water pumps were brought in to divert water away from nearby homes and into storm drains."We have some very big pumps that are actually in the transmission line, pumping that out. That's been geared down, the transmission line, and seeing how it affects other municipalities so that they can make the repair," said Mayor Joe...

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO