Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of 5.6-acre industrial development site in Newark

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of 52-90 Amsterdam St., a 5.6-acre industrial development site in Newark, according to a Tuesday announcement from the real estate firm. C&W’s Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin, Will Gerlin and Tom Tucci represented the seller, a joint venture between Grandview Partners and Capital Development Partners, and procured the buyer, Daybreak Express, in the transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE brokers sale of 153-unit Class A apartment community in Union Township

CBRE announced today the sale of Canter Green, a 153-unit Class A apartment community located in Union. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Zach McHale and Travis Langer, represented the seller, RMS Cos., while also procuring the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.
UNION, NJ
Newark, NJ
Industry
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan's abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Hetherington Group President Awarded Security Leader of the Year

The recently held Women in IT Summit and Awards series bestowed the esteemed 2022 Security Leader of the Year Award on Wanaque-based Hetherington Group (Hg) Founder and President Cynthia Hetherington, MLS, MSM, CFE, CII at its first in-person ceremony since 2019. Now in its fifth year, the prestigious awards have recognized and celebrated over 1,000 women, allies and organizations across the US for their outstanding contributions to the technology industry.
WANAQUE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)

Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
NEWARK, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision

Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Business
Manufacturing
Economy
Industry
brickunderground.com

Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A major water main break in Nutley, New Jersey is causing headaches for people who live there. Water has been spewing from the 74-inch water main since the line burst early Wednesday morning and homes are taking on water, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Water pumps were brought in to divert water away from nearby homes and into storm drains."We have some very big pumps that are actually in the transmission line, pumping that out. That's been geared down, the transmission line, and seeing how it affects other municipalities so that they can make the repair," said Mayor Joe...
NUTLEY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Groundbreaking Held for Hoboken Connect Project

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Hoboken Connect, major new development and public infrastructure improvement project near Hoboken’s historic train station. The long-stalled redevelopment will produce new office and retail space, affordable housing, and improvements to public infrastructure and the surrounding streetscape. The project, which had been in development for 15 years, was jump-started by the Murphy administration through cooperation among various partners, including NJ TRANSIT, LCOR, and the City of Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it's in golden liquid form

On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
KEARNY, NJ

