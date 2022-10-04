Read full article on original website
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of 5.6-acre industrial development site in Newark
Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of 52-90 Amsterdam St., a 5.6-acre industrial development site in Newark, according to a Tuesday announcement from the real estate firm. C&W’s Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin, Will Gerlin and Tom Tucci represented the seller, a joint venture between Grandview Partners and Capital Development Partners, and procured the buyer, Daybreak Express, in the transaction.
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
roi-nj.com
CBRE brokers sale of 153-unit Class A apartment community in Union Township
CBRE announced today the sale of Canter Green, a 153-unit Class A apartment community located in Union. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Zach McHale and Travis Langer, represented the seller, RMS Cos., while also procuring the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark
All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties. The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Motorists...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
A Historic Jersey City Rental Is Open But Cozy, Spacious But Also Full of Nooks
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Historic Downtown — Jersey City, New Jersey. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 1000 square feet. Years lived in: 2 years, renting.
njbmagazine.com
Hetherington Group President Awarded Security Leader of the Year
The recently held Women in IT Summit and Awards series bestowed the esteemed 2022 Security Leader of the Year Award on Wanaque-based Hetherington Group (Hg) Founder and President Cynthia Hetherington, MLS, MSM, CFE, CII at its first in-person ceremony since 2019. Now in its fifth year, the prestigious awards have recognized and celebrated over 1,000 women, allies and organizations across the US for their outstanding contributions to the technology industry.
roi-nj.com
Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)
Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
roi-nj.com
Russo’s transformative mixed-used project on Route 18 in East Brunswick takes another step
The innovative new mixed-use residential redevelopment plan from Russo Development and River Development Equities on Route 18 in East Brunswick took another step forward this week as the developers met with local officials to discuss site improvements. Demolition already has begun on several vacant retail structures at the site, located...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Towing vessel engineer pleads guilty to federal charges of dumping fuel oil in waters off Bayonne
The chief engineer of towing vessel who dumped hundred of gallons of marine diesel fuel into the waters off the coast of Bayonne pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the Clean Water Act, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Michael Brown, 67, of Kingston, Tennessee, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge...
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners
NUTLEY, N.J. -- A major water main break in Nutley, New Jersey is causing headaches for people who live there. Water has been spewing from the 74-inch water main since the line burst early Wednesday morning and homes are taking on water, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Water pumps were brought in to divert water away from nearby homes and into storm drains."We have some very big pumps that are actually in the transmission line, pumping that out. That's been geared down, the transmission line, and seeing how it affects other municipalities so that they can make the repair," said Mayor Joe...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
njbmagazine.com
Groundbreaking Held for Hoboken Connect Project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Hoboken Connect, major new development and public infrastructure improvement project near Hoboken’s historic train station. The long-stalled redevelopment will produce new office and retail space, affordable housing, and improvements to public infrastructure and the surrounding streetscape. The project, which had been in development for 15 years, was jump-started by the Murphy administration through cooperation among various partners, including NJ TRANSIT, LCOR, and the City of Hoboken.
theobserver.com
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
