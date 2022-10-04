Targeted cognitive behavioral therapy can reduce food allergy-related anxiety for children and parents

Read full article on original website
New genetically based score could help identify young children at high risk of impulsive behavior
While not all impulsive behavior speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
New class of drugs can safely counter allergic asthma without creating vulnerability to infections
Blocking the action of calcium signals in immune cells suppresses the most common form of asthma, but without compromising the body's defenses against flu viruses, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, experiments showed that removing the gene for a calcium channel – specifically...
Adolescent alcohol misuse may indirectly influence long-term physical health and life satisfaction
Teenagers who misuse alcohol may struggle more with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s, be in poorer health and feel less satisfied with their lives, according to a study led by Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University. Published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers defined adolescent alcohol...
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Simple new symptom-based screening tool detects asthma risk in young children
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool-;the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART-;is detailed in a study published in the...
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
Specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals found to be impaired in people with cocaine or heroin addiction
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
Researchers identify a new gene implicated in rare lysosomal storage disorder
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people’s hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Large study hopes to provide greater insight into the genetics behind stammering
More than 1500 adults and children from the United Kingdom are being recruited for an international study aiming to discover the genes that cause stammering. The largest study of its kind hopes to provide greater insight into why some people are more likely to develop a stammer, also known as stuttering, in a bid to develop new treatments that target the cause rather than just the symptoms.
Researchers discover potential therapeutic target for deadly brain tumors
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
Systematic differences in electronic health record data can negatively affect patient care
Patients from historically medically underserved groups, including patients of color and those who are Spanish-speaking, have less cancer family history information available to them. In addition, existing health records are less comprehensive, according to a study published October 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. Researchers...
Clinical trial to examine new tools to improve psychological treatment for young people with depression
Some studies have shown alarming numbers of young people suffering from symptoms of depression. "We're talking about numbers that reach up to 60%-80% of young people, including those diagnosed with mild symptoms. And the numbers have probably increased with the pandemic," explained Adrián Montesano, a researcher and member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). "The symptoms are mild in most cases, but we know that the sooner these problems receive treatment, the less likely they are to persist in the long term or worsen," said Montesano.
Clinical trials of novel COVID-19 vaccine developed in Brazil to begin soon
Testing on humans of a novel COVID-19 vaccine developed in Brazil will begin this year. It performed well in animal trials, as reported in an article published in August in Nature Communications. The scientists responsible for the vaccine have just received authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to begin clinical trials.
Consuming more omega-3s associated with better brain health and cognition in middle age
Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence indicates. Having at least some omega-3s in red blood cells was associated with better brain structure and cognitive function among healthy study volunteers in their 40s and 50s, according to research published online Oct. 5 in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Faculty of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and other investigators of the Framingham Heart Study conducted the analysis.
Improved brain organoids provide cellular and molecular insights into autism
Whatever you do, don't call them "mini-brains," say University of Utah Health scientists. Regardless, the seed-sized organoids-;which are grown in the lab from human cells-;provide insights into the brain and uncover differences that may contribute to autism in some people. We used to think it would be too difficult to...
Northwestern Medicine scientists discover new gene target for aggressive lung cancer
Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified and described a new gene that is responsible for activating an aggressive subtype of small-cell lung cancer, the P subtype, for which there is no current effective treatment. This type of cancer is resistant to a lot of drugs and not many studies focus on...
Impaired immune responses not responsible for COVID-19 rebound, findings suggest
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc. COVID-19 rebound is characterized by a recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms and/or a new positive viral test after having tested negative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the study authors, the results do not support the hypothesis that the five-day course of Paxlovid is too short for the body to develop a strong immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Scientists develop an unprecedented animal model to investigate Ewing sarcoma
Ewing sarcoma is the second most frequent bone tumour in children, adolescents, and young adults. There is no specific treatment for this disease and current management is still limited to surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. The long-term survival of patients with metastatic or relapsed Ewing sarcoma is very low. Ewing sarcoma...
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Study uncovers how the TAZ protein protects hematopoietic stem cells from aging
A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
