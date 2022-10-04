ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe and the U.S. praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for...
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda,...
House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales

Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant smuggling boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
2 scenarios describe how Nord Stream 'attack' could be the first of its kind

Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical “subsea” (underwater) infrastructure in Europe. It’s now widely thought – not least by Nato – that the explosions that led to major leaks in the two pipelines were not caused by accidents. The alliance says they were a deliberate act of sabotage.
