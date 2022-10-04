Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Bay News 9
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe and the U.S. praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Bay News 9
House Dems propose withdrawing troops from Saudi Arabia, UAE after OPEC+ oil cut
A group of House Democrats is calling on the United States to withdraw troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation of the Saudi-led OPEC Plus energy alliance’s decision this week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. What You Need To Know.
Ukrainian nuclear plant operating on emergency power after shelling
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source due to shelling in the area and is relying on emergency backup generators, international officials said Saturday.
Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Bay News 9
'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory
In a visit to a Volvo factory in Maryland Friday, President Joe Biden highlighted a post-pandemic manufacturing growth spurt across the country, which the president has sought to galvanize by boosting industries like computer chip manufacturing and clean energy. "Let me start off with two words. Made in America," Biden...
Bay News 9
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
Bay News 9
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for...
Bay News 9
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda,...
Bay News 9
House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales
Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
Bay News 9
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant smuggling boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
2 scenarios describe how Nord Stream 'attack' could be the first of its kind
Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical “subsea” (underwater) infrastructure in Europe. It’s now widely thought – not least by Nato – that the explosions that led to major leaks in the two pipelines were not caused by accidents. The alliance says they were a deliberate act of sabotage.
