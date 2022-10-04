Read full article on original website
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle in reference to theft
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle in reference to a theft that took place on September 19. If you have any information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at 574-891-2349.
OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque. ‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary School. Updated: 29 minutes ago. During the rallies, students learned about writing their own stories. Niles Police Department investigating attempted...
Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
Trucker Steals Fuel from Another Trucker
(LAPORTE COUNTY, INDIANA) - Truck drivers are apparently resorting to siphoning diesel fuel from other semis to save on the high cost of filling up. According to La Porte County Police, a truck driver was parked with other semis on September 29 in the truck stop area of Gallops Marathon at U.S. 20 and Indiana 39.
Starke County EMS Director Gives First Official Report
Newly-appointed EMS Director Larry Brock gave his first update to the Starke County Commissioners Monday night. After his first week on the job, Brock said the department is in overall good shape. He added he and his staff found funds they will be able to transfer to their negative accounts.
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
Bristol man sentenced to 2 years for torture of 10-year-old son’s support dog
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man will serve time in prison for the torture of his 10-year-old son’s support dog. Uriah Kling was one of two men who assaulted the 6-month-old puppy in January. In September, Kling pleaded guilty to the torture of the animal, claiming he...
