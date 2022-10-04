ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover

(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl

(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
LA PORTE, IN
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wanatah, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Fulton, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque. ‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary School. Updated: 29 minutes ago. During the rallies, students learned about writing their own stories. Niles Police Department investigating attempted...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#La Porte County Sheriff#Kia#The Indiana State Police#La Porte County Ems
hometownnewsnow.com

Trucker Steals Fuel from Another Trucker

(LAPORTE COUNTY, INDIANA) - Truck drivers are apparently resorting to siphoning diesel fuel from other semis to save on the high cost of filling up. According to La Porte County Police, a truck driver was parked with other semis on September 29 in the truck stop area of Gallops Marathon at U.S. 20 and Indiana 39.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County EMS Director Gives First Official Report

Newly-appointed EMS Director Larry Brock gave his first update to the Starke County Commissioners Monday night. After his first week on the job, Brock said the department is in overall good shape. He added he and his staff found funds they will be able to transfer to their negative accounts.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy