Jennifer Lopez Is A Grenade-Toting Bride In New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

By Curtis M. Wong
 3 days ago
Real-life newlywed Jennifer Lopez is a bride held hostage in the first trailer for “Shotgun Wedding,” unveiled Tuesday.

Due out Jan. 27, the rom-com stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, an engaged couple who are bringing their loved ones together for a destination wedding on a tropical island.

Things take an unexpected turn, however, when Darcy’s ex (Lenny Kravitz) pops by. Then, a band of international pirates descends upon the island, throwing the pair’s dream ceremony into chaos and leading Lopez to toss a grenade while zip lining, among other action-packed scenes.

The film’s starry cast also includes recent Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge as Carol, Darcy’s future mother-in-law. “Shotgun Wedding” is directed by Jason Moore, whose credits include 2012’s “Pitch Perfect.”

Catch the trailer below.

Over the course of her prolific career, Lopez has demonstrated an affinity for wedding-themed films, including 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” and 2005’s “Monster-in-Law,” which co-starred Jane Fonda.

She most recently donned a wedding gown to appear opposite Owen Wilson in “Marry Me,” released in February.

Duhamel joined the “Shotgun Wedding” cast as a replacement for Armie Hammer, who exited the production last year after being accused of sexual abuse by several women.

In May 2021, Duhamel told People that filming on location in the Dominican Republic was “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had working.”

He also said on “The Tonight Show” at the time that the chance to star alongside Lopez felt like “rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Still, he joked, “I’m not sure we’re going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I’m this sweaty mess, and she’s, well, J. Lo.”

