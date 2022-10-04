Read full article on original website
WDTV
Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
WSAZ
One dead after fall from tree stand
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
wchstv.com
32 dogs from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico come to Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With tails wagging, 32 dogs from Puerto Rico were welcomed to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. The dogs arrived at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon following a 12-hour plane ride. The KCHA shelter is a bit different from their home in Puerto Rico,...
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
wchstv.com
Wild Appalachia: Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory, at nearly 4,000 feet, towers above the valleys below in Monroe County. The view showcases West Virginia on one side and Virginia on the other. The views, along with the hike along the Allegheny Trail, makes the area a great...
Park official, rafter share dangers of rafting after Wright-Patt colonel dies of suspected drowning
ANSTED, WEST VIRGINIA — What was supposed to be a fun family vacation in West Virginia turned deadly for an Air Force colonel stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Colonel John Catoe, 46, a squadron commander of the 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron was identified as the victim of a suspected drowning at the New River Gorge National Park and Reserve, according to a media release.
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
wchstv.com
Cleanup still a concern two months after Man mudslide
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two months have now passed since an August rainstorm brought down the side of a mountain in Man. It destroyed a home leaving a mess of trees, dirt and debris - a mess that still has not been cleaned up. The West Virginia Department of...
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
wchstv.com
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
New River Health nears completion of community complex
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
wchstv.com
Preliminary test results are in on Paint Creek wells; families seek answers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday marked 42 days since a chemical cleaning solution leaked into Paint Creek following a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike. That's 42 days of questions for residents concerned about the chemical's impact on their well water. Is the chemical in their water?...
visitfayettevillewv.com
Things to Know Bridge Day 2022
We are here to help you get the most out of your Bridge Day experience with a weekend of fun lined up. Stay in the heart of all the action in Fayetteville!. Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world. Held annually every third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia, this is the only day each year thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch as BASE jumpers get their chance to fly 876 feet into the Gorge below and rappelers ascend and descend from the catwalk. Come and enjoy the view from the bridge, one of the best overlooks in the New River Gorge!
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Ambulance sideswiped by vehicle on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said an ambulance was sideswiped Thursday afternoon on Interstate 79 in the area of Big Chimney. The medics followed the car to the Speedway in Elkview. They were apparently trying to get the license plate number. Medics were waiting for police...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person killed after falling from tree stand in Kanawha County
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person has died after falling from a tree stand in Sissonville. It happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broad Tree Run. Dispatchers said another person was injured. No information about the person's condition was immediately available. The names of the...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80-pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is officially underway! Gates opened at 9 a.m. in Milton this morning, Thursday, Oct. 6. The event features several fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo! Of course you can’t forget all of the pumpkin-themed treats and […]
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WSAZ
Driver of truck crashes into garage
PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a truck lost control Thursday morning and crashed into a garage, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department reported. Firefighters say the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Engine 21 and Engine 23 of the fire department responded to the area of Elk Drive...
