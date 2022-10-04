Read full article on original website
ESPN
NASCAR penalizes Kevin Harvick, SHR for alleged infractions
CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR on Wednesday levied a heavy fine against Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns on the Next Gen car, for alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR docked both Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing 100 points each, fined crew chief...
ESPN
NASCAR teams claim series has 'broken' economic model
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a "broken" economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes. The Cup Series is...
