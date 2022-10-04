Nick Maton's Mom Has Unique Way of Supporting Both of Her Sons
Nick Maton's mother had a unique way of supporting both of her sons on Monday at Minute Maid Park.
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a postseason berth for the first since 2011 on Monday night against the Houston Astros .
Among the many Philadelphia fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park was Phillies' infielder Nick Maton's mom, Ellen.
Maton's older brother, Phil, is a reliever for the Astros. Phil appeared in the game on Monday in the ninth inning, then the camera panned to Mrs. Maton in the stands. She was donning a shirt that supported both of her boys.
On one side of her t-shirt is a Phillies logo with Nick's #29 underneath it, while the other side displays an Astros logo with Phil's #88.
She attended the game with the youngest Maton brother, Jacob, a pitcher drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but instead opted to play college baseball at Coastal Carolina.
The Maton boys were interviewed prior to the game on Monday about what it would be like to potentially face each other in this series. “We’ll see if we can keep it together if we end up having that match up," said Phil. Got to love that sibling bond.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0