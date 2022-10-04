Nick Maton's Mom Has Unique Way of Supporting Both of Her Sons

Nick Maton's mother had a unique way of supporting both of her sons on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a postseason berth for the first since 2011 on Monday night against the Houston Astros .

Among the many Philadelphia fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park was Phillies' infielder Nick Maton's mom, Ellen.

Maton's older brother, Phil, is a reliever for the Astros. Phil appeared in the game on Monday in the ninth inning, then the camera panned to Mrs. Maton in the stands. She was donning a shirt that supported both of her boys.

On one side of her t-shirt is a Phillies logo with Nick's #29 underneath it, while the other side displays an Astros logo with Phil's #88.

She attended the game with the youngest Maton brother, Jacob, a pitcher drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but instead opted to play college baseball at Coastal Carolina.

The Maton boys were interviewed prior to the game on Monday about what it would be like to potentially face each other in this series. “We’ll see if we can keep it together if we end up having that match up," said Phil. Got to love that sibling bond.

