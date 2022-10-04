ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

City of Arlington to spray for West Nile after finding positive mosquito sample

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — City of Arlington officials will conduct a targeted ground spraying for the West Nile Virus after finding one positive West Nile mosquito sample.

The spraying will occur at Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive. Officials say contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, weather permitting.

To prevent mosquito bites the city advises:

  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed. Mosquitoes may develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days. For shallow standing water that cannot be eliminated, check regularly for the presence of mosquito larvae and if seen, apply a biological larvicide often referred to as “mosquito dunks,” available at local hardware stores.

