Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has wedding advice for you — and it's hilarious

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is more old-school than suspected.

Following the Bulldogs' 42-24 win against Texas A&M on Saturday, college football sideline reporter Alyssa Lang approached Leach for an interview. Aside from asking about the win, Lang also popped a question to Leach for advice on planning her upcoming wedding to Trevor Sikkema, an analyst for Pro Football Focus.

He had some follow-up questions for Lang regarding her fiancé's occupation and hometown, then offered some warnings about the wedding process.

"You set up a meeting, and I’ll talk to him," Leach said. "We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t."

"Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life."

As a married father with three daughters, Leach had his own experience planning weddings. Considering avoiding the full-blown circumstances of a wedding, Leach said he offered to give his own daughters $10,000 extra to elope.

“Trevor, unless he’s crazy, is totally on my side,” Leach continued. “Trust me on this, if Trevor doesn’t have the sense to do that, tell him to call me. I told all my kids, I’ll give you $10,000 extra if you elope. So far, they haven’t done it. But I would [give them the money], too.”

This isn't the first time Leach gave wedding advice. During his coaching career at Washington State in 2017, before he was hired by Mississippi State in 2020, Leach shared some of his experiences organizing a wedding.

The Clarion Ledger

