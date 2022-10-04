PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
04-12-19-33-41
(four, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Cash4Life
09-15-32-40-42, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, fifteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
10-11-14-32-33-47
(ten, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
Mega Millions
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
Pick 2 Day
6-6, Wild: 8
(six, six; Wild: eight)
Pick 2 Evening
1-9, Wild: 6
(one, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Day
9-6-7, Wild: 8
(nine, six, seven; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
1-7-9, Wild: 6
(one, seven, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Day
2-6-5-3, Wild: 8
(two, six, five, three; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
1-0-3-5, Wild: 6
(one, zero, three, five; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Day
7-7-3-8-9, Wild: 8
(seven, seven, three, eight, nine; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
4-0-7-0-2, Wild: 6
(four, zero, seven, zero, two; Wild: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000
Treasure Hunt
10-12-14-19-22
(ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Comments / 0