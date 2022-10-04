ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery

 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

04-12-19-33-41

(four, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Cash4Life

09-15-32-40-42, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, fifteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

10-11-14-32-33-47

(ten, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $590,000

Mega Millions

15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000

Pick 2 Day

6-6, Wild: 8

(six, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

1-9, Wild: 6

(one, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

9-6-7, Wild: 8

(nine, six, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-9, Wild: 6

(one, seven, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-5-3, Wild: 8

(two, six, five, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-3-5, Wild: 6

(one, zero, three, five; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

7-7-3-8-9, Wild: 8

(seven, seven, three, eight, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

4-0-7-0-2, Wild: 6

(four, zero, seven, zero, two; Wild: six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000

Treasure Hunt

10-12-14-19-22

(ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

