Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
WSYX ABC6
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
sciotopost.com
Joshua A. Gumm, 36, of Columbus
Joshua A. Gumm, 36, of Columbus, passed at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence unexpectedly. He was born January 8, 1986, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Robert A. Gumm and Sherie Browning Chaney. Surviving are his mother, Sherie Chaney; daughter, Merissa Smallridge; and brothers, Dakota Chaney and Kyle...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks. “What we have right now is not...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Releases Fall Leaves Collection Schedule
Mayor Luke Feeney, Safety and Service Director Jeff Carman and the Service department are pleased to announce the City of. Chillicothe will have a full curbside leaf collection program again this year starting the week of October 17, 2022. Safety. Director Jeff Carman asks that residents prepare their leaves in...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge
LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Court House beats Chillicothe for big win
Washington Court House knocked off host Chillicothe 24-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Blue Lions (7-1) have another tough match-up next week at Jackson, while the Cavaliers (6-2) visit Hillsboro.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
ycitynews.com
Newark woman stole social security benefits, pension of late father for nearly 15 years
A Newark woman recently surrendered herself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons after getting caught stealing over a quarter of a million dollars in social security and pension benefits from her late father, who she falsely led officials to believe was still alive for over 15 years. Cindy Hardway, 62-years-old,...
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
Grove City middle school students receive threat on phones
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school in Grove City was under a “Stay Put” order Friday morning after multiple students were “AirDropped” a threat on their phones. A statement from the South-Western School District states that at 9 a.m., Beulah Park Middle School administrators were told by students they received a threat on […]
