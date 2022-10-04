KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
04-07-09-12, Cash Ball: 16
(four, seven, nine, twelve; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Lucky For Life
21-25-32-37-40, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
Pick 3 Midday
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
Pick 4 Evening
7-2-8-4
(seven, two, eight, four)
Pick 4 Midday
7-6-0-3
(seven, six, zero, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000
Comments / 0