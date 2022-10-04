IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
09-15-32-40-42, Cash Ball: 1
Quick Draw Midday
01-04-14-18-22-23-24-29-31-35-38-42-51-56-58-61-66-72-75-77, BE: 35
Daily Three-Midday
8-3-7, SB: 2
Daily Four-Midday
4-8-7-2, SB: 2
Mega Millions
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000
