RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
21-25-32-37-40, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Numbers Evening
8-2-4-3
(eight, two, four, three)
Numbers Midday
5-9-6-5
(five, nine, six, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000
Wild Money
04-07-17-28-31, Extra: 5
(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Extra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $639,000
