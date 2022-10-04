ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Cyclist groups seek to delay demolition of old Nice Bridge over Potomac

As Maryland prepares to demolish the historic Nice/Middleton Bridge that connects the southern part of the state with Virginia over the Potomac River, bicycle advocates are seeking to delay those plans until the completion of an impact study. The bicycle advocacy groups, which include Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad...
Windsor discriminatory policing case moves forward and more headlines

• Democratic leaders formally requested an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General into why tourism officials used the firm that made Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ads to make a tourism video featuring the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Department of Education refused to release records...
