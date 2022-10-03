ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market shows there’s still a strong demand for homes in neighborhoods that offer a lot, including top notch schools, close proximity to water, and gorgeous views! We know of a place just like that: Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes! Plus, the community also offers access to golf, an amazing clubhouse, and much more! Macatawa Legends is located in beautiful Holland, Michigan and is less than 5 minutes away from Lake Michigan AND downtown Holland. Rachael got the chance to stop by and learn more about an exciting new phase of homes that’s just beginning!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
James Baker
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Two people displaced by fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. A fire started at a mobile home in Americana Estates, near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive, before 6:32 a.m. Oct. 4, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mosthits965.com

Kilgore Road reopens with new pavement and improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo has reopened to two-way traffic following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements. According to the city of Kalamazoo, that street has been resurfaced with new asphalt, and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds. They go onto say that bike lanes are wider and extend from Oakland Drive to just before Westnedge Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI

