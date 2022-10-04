Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paranormal exploration set up for Claremore Belvidere Mansion
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two Oklahoma groups are teaming up to explore history and the paranormal in Claremore. Sooner State Paranormal Society is opening up a paranormal exploration at the historic Belvidere Mansion with all proceeds going to the Rogers County Historical Society. Bryan Casey, the founder of Sooner State...
news9.com
Friends Reflect After Tulsa Businessman, Retired Fire Marshal Drowns On Skiatook Lake
Friends are sharing their memories of a man who drowned on Skiatook Lake on Sunday. Terry McGee worked with the Tulsa Fire Department for 26 years before retiring. The fire department said he drowned while trying to save his grandchildren. Terry McGee was an assistant fire marshal with the department,...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
Whooo, boy, we’ve got a load of sales for you this week, Claremore!
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
news9.com
Mayor Bynum Comments On Death Of Retired Fire Marshal
We're hearing from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on the passing of former TFD official Terry McGee. OHP says McGee died after jumping into Skiatook Lake Sunday to help some kids who were tubing but never came back up. He was a retired assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
news9.com
Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices
Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol. NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off. Anyone who chooses to abstain...
Verdigris community supports teacher after car wreck
9th grade teacher Angie Timmons says after a bad wreck hospitalized her last year, her community supported her family as she recovered.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
66-year-old man drowns at Skiatook Lake
Authorities say a 66-year-old man has died at Skiatook Lake.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Team Gets New Hovercraft
Muskogee County has a new tool for the emergency management team and the Fort Gibson Fire Department: a hovercraft. The hovercraft will be a part of the county's water rescue equipment to help in times of flood. Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker and Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Smith took some time to get trained and certified to operate the hovercraft and bring it back to Muskogee County.
news9.com
Family Loses Belongings In Burglary After Moving To Green Country
A Pawnee County Family is at a loss for words after someone broke into their storage unit and cleaned it out. The family had recently moved to Green Country after their brother-in-law was murdered, in order to be closer to his family. They had put most of their belongings into...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
news9.com
TPD Investigates Stabbing, Property Damage At Holy Family Cathedral
--- Tulsa police are investigating after a man with a long bladed weapon attacked an employee of the Holy Family School in downtown Tulsa. According to police, the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. When police arrived, they found the employee with severe blade injuries to their hands. The...
Comments / 0