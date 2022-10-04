Read full article on original website
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Materials and Construction
Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. PROJECT DESCRIPTION:. The County of Wilkes...
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 10 but was postponed due to rain.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million
Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
Running from the rain: Boone activities for bad weather
Boone is among the rainiest of North Carolina cities. While it may hold much of its appeal in its gorgeous mountainscapes and walkability, don’t feel discouraged when inclement weather hits. Many of Boone’s best kept secrets are most exciting to find on a rainy day. Coffee places. Kovu’s...
Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Lincolnton Man Missing And Without Medication
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad Taylor, 47. On October 6th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Janice Road in Lincolnton, where they spoke with a family member. The family member said...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
