Boone, NC

focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
Boone, NC
Education
City
Boone, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million

Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
LINVILLE, NC
#Tv Broadcasting#Educational Television#Cable Television#Appalnet#Asu#Watauga College
theappalachianonline.com

Running from the rain: Boone activities for bad weather

Boone is among the rainiest of North Carolina cities. While it may hold much of its appeal in its gorgeous mountainscapes and walkability, don’t feel discouraged when inclement weather hits. Many of Boone’s best kept secrets are most exciting to find on a rainy day. Coffee places. Kovu’s...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
HICKORY, NC
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
yadkinripple.com

Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles

JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
JONESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincolnton Man Missing And Without Medication

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad Taylor, 47. On October 6th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Janice Road in Lincolnton, where they spoke with a family member. The family member said...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road

A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
STATESVILLE, NC

