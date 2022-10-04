Read full article on original website
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 failed to offset the rising cost of medical care, groceries, gas, and other necessities. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the COLA in 2023 could be between 8.5% and 9%. The average retired worker could receive between $142 and...
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
Wall Street Expects This Beaten-Down Stock to Soar 361%
There are compelling reasons to agree with Wall Street.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Beat the market with these dividend stocks paying sizable, sustainable, and growing dividends.
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
This Is When Apple Stock Will Outperform The S&P 500
When will Apple stock outperform the S&P 500 again? I found important clues by going back to 2007 and looking at the data. Here is what investors should know.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
My Top Agriculture Dividend Stock to Buy in October (and It's Not Even Close)
Deere's adjusted earnings may have come in lower than Wall Street estimates. Deere is performing at a level that is simply unheard of in its industry, let alone in Deere's history. Deere's success is a reminder of the intricacies of the U.S. economy and how certain companies can excel even...
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs.
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
These companies still have long runways of growth ahead.
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
