The Guardian

Christian Horner: ‘Max Verstappen doesn’t crave adulation, he loves his racing’

Christian Horner leans in, pauses and then smiles as he considers what it’s like to manage Formula One’s world champion. It transpires that for all that he is ferociously competitive, Max Verstappen makes for good company. “At Silverstone he will come round for dinner and what impresses me is how good he is with the kids,” says the Dutchman’s Red Bull team principal. “He is just totally at ease with the children. He is genuinely a nice lad.”
The Independent

F1 grid tomorrow: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back...
racer.com

Vettel would return to F1 for one-off race at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel says he would return to Formula 1 for a one-off appearance if given the chance to compete again at the Japanese Grand Prix in future. The four-time world champion is retiring at the end of this season and makes his last visit to Suzuka this weekend before stepping away from F1. Despite that, he says he’d be open to racing at the iconic venue in a different category such as Super GT or Super Formula, but also would hope for a call-up if a replacement was ever needed in Formula 1.
The Independent

Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese GP as he bids to wrap up title

The Independent

Max Verstappen records fastest time in final practice at Japan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen continued what could be a title-winning weekend by storming to the fastest time in final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver could retain his drivers’ championship in Suzuka and he set the pace in the first dry session of the weekend.Victory with the fastest lap of the race on Sunday would seal a second title for the Dutchman, regardless of the result of his rivals.His time of one minute, 30.671 seconds was almost 0.3 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc third.Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red...
The Independent

F1 qualifying: What time is Japanese Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023

On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet second practice at Japanese GP

racer.com

Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023

Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
