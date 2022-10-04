Read full article on original website
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Japanese Grand Prix 2022 as Max Verstappen claims pole
Christian Horner: ‘Max Verstappen doesn’t crave adulation, he loves his racing’
Christian Horner leans in, pauses and then smiles as he considers what it’s like to manage Formula One’s world champion. It transpires that for all that he is ferociously competitive, Max Verstappen makes for good company. “At Silverstone he will come round for dinner and what impresses me is how good he is with the kids,” says the Dutchman’s Red Bull team principal. “He is just totally at ease with the children. He is genuinely a nice lad.”
F1 grid tomorrow: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
racer.com
Vettel would return to F1 for one-off race at Suzuka
Sebastian Vettel says he would return to Formula 1 for a one-off appearance if given the chance to compete again at the Japanese Grand Prix in future. The four-time world champion is retiring at the end of this season and makes his last visit to Suzuka this weekend before stepping away from F1. Despite that, he says he’d be open to racing at the iconic venue in a different category such as Super GT or Super Formula, but also would hope for a call-up if a replacement was ever needed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese GP as he bids to wrap up title
Max Verstappen records fastest time in final practice at Japan Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continued what could be a title-winning weekend by storming to the fastest time in final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver could retain his drivers’ championship in Suzuka and he set the pace in the first dry session of the weekend.Victory with the fastest lap of the race on Sunday would seal a second title for the Dutchman, regardless of the result of his rivals.His time of one minute, 30.671 seconds was almost 0.3 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc third.Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red...
SkySports
Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes and keeps pole position after reprimand for Lando Norris incident
F1 qualifying: What time is Japanese Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
racer.com
Ricciardo confirms he won’t be on 2023 F1 grid, rules out other series
Daniel Ricciardo admits the confirmations of seats at Alpine and AlphaTauri has left him in a position where he won’t race in Formula 1 in 2023, and says he won’t do so in another series either. The Australian was released from his McLaren contract a year early as...
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
Pierre Gasly joining Alpine’s F1 team
French driver Pierre Gasly reportedly is set to join the BWT Alpine F1 team for next season. Gasly, 26, currently
Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
F1 LIVE: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet second practice at Japanese GP
SkySports
Pierre Gasly to join Alpine for 2023 F1 season as Nyck de Vries confirmed as AlphaTauri replacement
Having been snubbed by current driver Fernando Alonso (leaving for Aston Martin) and reserve Oscar Piastri (McLaren) for a seat next year, Gasly was always Alpine's number one target - as reported by Sky Sports F1 in August - and they have now landed their man. Gasly, the always highly-rated...
racer.com
Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023
Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
