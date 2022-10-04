ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KKTV

Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo

A crash involved several vehicles left one person dead and shut down both sides of Highway 50 east of Pueblo late Friday evening. According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 9:18pm at the intersection with 60th Lane, about 5 miles east of Avondale. The victim died on scene. Several other people were involved The post Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The work release program in El Paso County is no more. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the costs to run the program have outweighed the need by arrestees at the El Paso County Jail. According to the Sheriff's Office website, the mission of the program is, "to The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

