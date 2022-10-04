Read full article on original website
KKTV
Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park. David...
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Pueblo West. The PCSO said deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Oro and W Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, to investigate a two-vehicle crash.
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
CSPD looking for suspect after an apparent road rage incident where a man was shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident that led to a man being shot. According to CSPD, the incident happened on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the area of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. CSPD said a man […]
Pueblo Police request help identifying thieves who spent $4k on stolen credit card
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two thieves who stole a victim’s wallet and used her credit card for thousands of dollars in purchases. According to a Twitter post by PPD, on Monday, Sept. 26, a customer was shopping at Sam’s Club when she had her […]
KKTV
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24....
Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
KKTV
WATCH: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 13 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
KKTV
Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
Cyclist killed after being hit multiple times, authorities search for suspects
Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are seeking help from the public to locate and identify any suspects that may have been involved in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash that occurred late last month. On September 27 at around 10 PM, police received reports of an accident...
Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
A crash in Pueblo West left a 17-year-old dead
A two-vehicle accident in Pueblo West claimed the life of 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.
Officer finds more than 300 fentanyl pills after investigation into suspicious vehicle
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an officer arrested two people after discovering hundreds of fentanyl pills inside a vehicle on South Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Oct. 5, an officer was in the 300 block of S. Academy Blvd., which is near the intersection of Airport Road, for […]
Multiple arrests in undercover operation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children […]
Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo
A crash involved several vehicles left one person dead and shut down both sides of Highway 50 east of Pueblo late Friday evening. According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 9:18pm at the intersection with 60th Lane, about 5 miles east of Avondale. The victim died on scene. Several other people were involved The post Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The work release program in El Paso County is no more. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the costs to run the program have outweighed the need by arrestees at the El Paso County Jail. According to the Sheriff's Office website, the mission of the program is, "to The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School
The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School
