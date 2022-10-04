ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

USA TODAY Sports proposes a ‘dream hire’ for Colorado’s head coach vacancy

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ficgN_0iLlC5ux00

The search for Colorado’s next head coach has begun.

Athletic director Rick George, who fired Karl Dorrell on Sunday following the Buffs’ 0-5 start, has said he wants an energetic presence with head coaching experience. Several candidates should fit that mold and college football experts such as Chris Vannini of The Athletic and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports have already offered their list of top candidates.

A common name thus far has been former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who was listed by Both Vannini and Dodd. Plus, on Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg went as far as to say that Mendenhall would be Colorado’s “dream hire.”

Here’s what Myerberg wrote on perhaps the Buffs’ top candidate thus far:

Dream hire: Bronco Mendenhall. The former Brigham Young and Virginia coach has gone at least .500 or reached a bowl game in all but one of his 17 seasons. He’s deeply familiar with the region. He turned around two programs: BYU had three losing seasons in a row before promoting Mendenhall in 2005 and averaged nine wins during his tenure, while Virginia went 35-62 in the eight years prior to his arrival. Mendenhall wants back into coaching and could have a handful of solid options — would he be drawn to this sort of rebuilding project?

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

How social media reacted to Colorado firing head coach Karl Dorrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCcTm_0iLlC5ux00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Karl Dorrell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Reacts to Nebraska’s win at Rutgers

It wasn’t pretty, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won their second Big Ten game of the year after defeating Rutgers on Friday night 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Cornhuskers improved their record to 3-2 (2-1) on the season with the victory. The win is the first conference-winning streak the Cornhuskers have had since 2018. It was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten road win since winning at Rutgers in 2020. Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch continues to work wonders with the Husker’s defense. The Blackshirts were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 348 total yards. They weren’t flawless and did...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Cbs Sports#College Football#Coaching#American Football#Athletic#Byu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RECAP: Rutgers falls at home against Nebraska

Rutgers football had another home game against a Big Ten opponent Friday night, and just like the previous 20 games inside SHI Stadium against conference opponents – it did not go the Scarlet Knights way. It was a tale of two halves for both teams. The game started with a strong first half for Rutgers. Quarterback Noah Vedral got the start after missing the majority of the season with an injury and promptly marched down the field and ran in what would end up being the only touchdown of the evening for the Scarlet Knights. There were some concerns with Vedral...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas moves player from offense to defense to help secondary

Samuel Mbake has raw talent and athleticism. And even though the freshman hasn’t found his way up the wide receiver depth chart yet in his first year of college football, a move to the other side of the ball has opened a chance for him. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Mbake has moved to the secondary this week as the Razorbacks prepare to head to Mississippi State to face the Bulldogs’ air-raid offense. “We’re beat up a little bit in the secondary, so we looked on our board and tried to find anybody on the team that could possibly help us,” Pittman said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Brady Manek trolls Duke, Coach K at ‘Live Action’

The unofficial start to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season is underway as the Tar Heels are hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event in the Dean Dome on Friday night. The event gives fans their first look at the new team as they enter this year with high expectations. During the event, the team received a special message from a former player and it drew a big response from the crowd. Former forward Brady Manek appeared on the video board with a special video message. But it was what Manek was wearing that drew a large praise and caught the attention of everyone. Manek sported a “Coach K’s funeral” hoodie with the final score of the Final Four game in which UNC beat Duke to end Coach K’s career: The legend Brady Manek made an appearance wearing appropriate attire 😂 pic.twitter.com/BvxhmTfo7i — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) October 8, 2022 And that’s just awesome. Judging by the Twitter reactions, it was a HUGE hit among UNC fans and rightfully so. The Tar Heels have the bragging rights and with them being a preseason favorite this year, the excitement is at an all-time high with Manek just adding more to that. Bang. Bang. 11ppeeLLhhhttps://twitter.com/10Mkrbr/status/1578547062307639297https://twitter.com/dixie/status/1578547144910598146https://twitter.com/Boycottchina1/status/1578547424682856448https://twitter.com/tibbs10/status/1578546528326516737https://twitter.com/CountessesofUNC/status/1578546277284950016https://twitter.com/TWiseNC/status/1578549091079856128https://twitter.com/84Timmyg/status/157854683755617075411
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy