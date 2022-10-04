ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville Public Library and BizVets to host free mini-MBA program

By Courtesy of the Clarksville Public Library
 3 days ago
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVets is hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs.

Each week will feature key tips from initial start-up, legal, accounting, payroll, and more. All materials will be provided by each instructor. Additionally, each instructor will become a long-term advocate for the participants. Each class is designed to provide essential information necessary to achieve success as a new business owner.

Classes begin October 6th at the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library. Registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/BizVetsMiniMBA

The mission of BizVets is to facilitate business owners helping business owners. Learn more at www.bizvetsconnect.com

