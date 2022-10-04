ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia Lions crown Caycee Dawson as Rose Queen

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Caycee Dawson was recently crowned the 2022 Rose Queen for New Philadelphia Lions Club, according to a news release.

The announcement was made at the club’s annual Rose Day banquet at Ricardo’s. Michelle (LaFountain) Watson, the 1977 Rose Queen, was in attendance to announce and crown Dawson.

Dawson’s selection makes her the 73rd Rose Queen for the club, dating to 1949. Joining her on the court are attendants, Ashlyn Alberts and Alisha Ford. All three ladies are seniors at New Philadelphia High.

For the first time, all three members of the year’s Rose Court have family members that have been selected in the past. Caycee’s grandmother, Carol (Robb) Dawson, served on the court in 1966. Ashlyn’s sister, Allie, and Alisha’s sister, Camie, were also past attendants in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Caycee is the daughter of Chris and Denise Dawson. She is a four-year letterman on the soccer team and has also done cheerleading and dance team during high school. Her education includes taking post-secondary classes at Kent State Tuscarawas. After graduation, she plans on continuing classes at Kent with a major in communications. She wants to become a flight attendant and travel the world.

Ashlyn is the daughter of Kelli and the late Travis Alberts. She has been dancing since age 6 and she is senior captain of the QT dance team and is a four-year letterman. Outside of school, she dances on the competition dance team for Moxie Dance Academy. Her plan is to continue to dance in college at possibly Miami University or Kent State.

Alisha is the daughter of John and Tina Ford. She is a member of Delphian Chorale, guitar ensemble, and the speech and debate team as well as on the honor roll for six consecutive years. She will be singing the national anthem prior to Friday's Quaker home football game. Following graduation, she plans to attend Kent State University to major in interior design.

The Lions Club will be holding its annual Rose Sale this week with members selling on the square in downtown New Philadelphia on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Roses are $20 per dozen. Proceeds from the sale support numerous community agencies and organizations in our area. Funds also support the International Association of Lions Clubs in their fight to eliminate blindness and eye-related diseases around the world.

