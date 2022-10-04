Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
cowboystatedaily.com
Eastern Elk Herds Are Now Thriving, But Wyoming Is Still King For Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming elk hunters enjoy a fruitful fall, a handful of lucky hunters in Virginia will get a chance at elk during that state’s first hunting season. They will join Eastern elk hunters in several states as they take advantage...
mybighornbasin.com
City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall
As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?
I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming
It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
capcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
oilcity.news
BLM Wyoming planning 251K+ acres for oil, gas lease sale; starting prices up due to Inflation Reduction Act
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is proposing to offer 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres for an upcoming oil and gas lease sale. BLM Wyoming’s second quarter 2023 oil and gas lease sale will be conducted in accordance with measures required by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will apply to the upcoming and future BLM oil and gas lease sales.
Comments / 0