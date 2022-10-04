ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48

As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’

Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

​​Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition

A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall

As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled

You can't blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
JACKSON, WY
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming's slogan is the "Equality State," but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?

I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming

It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
SARATOGA, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

BLM Wyoming planning 251K+ acres for oil, gas lease sale; starting prices up due to Inflation Reduction Act

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is proposing to offer 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres for an upcoming oil and gas lease sale. BLM Wyoming’s second quarter 2023 oil and gas lease sale will be conducted in accordance with measures required by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will apply to the upcoming and future BLM oil and gas lease sales.
WYOMING STATE

