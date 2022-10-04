ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

FOX2Now

Man eludes DEA after 114-pounds of fentanyl found in car

DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
FOX 2

Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
FOX2Now

Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi frozen falafel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for two falafel products linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Two frozen Earth Grown falafel products, sold exclusively at ALDI locations, are now under investigation by the CDC. Health...
FOX2Now

Pep Zone: Lindbergh High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pep Zone was in south St. Louis County Friday, October 7 at Lindbergh High School. FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Flyers and of course t-shirts were tossed!. The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited students were all...
FOX2Now

NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs

ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
FOX2Now

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Edwardsville. National Democratic leaders have flown to central Illinois to secure Budzinski’s chance at winning.
