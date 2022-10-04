POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 74-year-old woman died following a head-on crash early Friday morning on the interstate near Post Falls. According to Idaho State Police, one of the vehicles had been going the wrong way on Interstate 90 a little after midnight in the eastbound lanes. ISP did not specify which vehicle had been going the wrong way. A 2007 Jeep Liberty, driven by the 74-year-old from Spokane Valley, and a Toyota Camry, driven by a 32-year-old from Lynwood, had crashed. The two people had to be pulled by first responders from their vehicles. The woman died at the hospital. Debris in the roadway damaged other vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO