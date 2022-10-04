Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Airbnb and Expedia shares have been crushed ahead of a recession year. As the market focuses on the post-recession rebound and a continuation of the post-coronavirus travel bounce-back, shares of both firms could be in for considerable upside. In this article, we’ll compare Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE),...
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock in Focus as Meme Frenzy Cools Off
AMC Entertainment is trying hard to woo investors through its sale of APE shares and other initiatives. However, the company needs to do more than raise cash to save its failing business. Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been swinging wildly with the speculative bets of memesters. The company...
Musk-Twitter Saga: Scales Might be Tilted Toward Twitter
Musk has agreed to buy Twitter at the pre-agreed takeover price, but there is no official communication on the same. Meanwhile, the Chancery Court judge is preparing for the five-day court trial, with scales tilted in favor of the social media company. After surprising the masses and going back to...
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock: Here’s What Analysts Expect from Q1 Results
Tilray Brands is set to release its first-quarter results on Friday. Analysts are wary of the short-term impacts of macroeconomic headwinds that may have hurt its quarterly performance. Cannabis company Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSE:TLRY) is slated to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 7, before the...
UAL, DAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Wall Street’s Top Pick Ahead of Q3 Results?
Airlines are seeing strong demand but a potential recession might impact travel trends in the months ahead. Moreover, staffing challenges and increased fuel costs are weighing on profitability. Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, we will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three major airlines. Airlines witnessed strong traffic...
Should Investors Stay Away from Top Chipmaker Stocks?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Spikes On Biden’s Positive Reforms Announcement
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) shares jumped 22.15% yesterday and are up by another 7% in the pre-market session today following U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement that thousands of people convicted for “simple possession of marijuana” will be pardoned. Based in Canada, Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the...
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
EA vs. TTWO: Here’s the Better Video Game Stock, According to Analysts
EA and Take-Two are some of the best video game stocks on the public market today. Amid macro pressures and fast-moving industry dynamics, both plays seem to be heavily discounted at current levels. Video game stocks have been in a vicious bear market alongside nearly everything else these days. Therefore,...
2 Stocks to Buy Should Stagflation Make an Appearance
Though brewing recession fears represent a top concern among policymakers, an even worse outcome of stagflation may be in the cards. A truly difficult scenario to navigate, tickers that enjoy inelastic demand such as PGR and AFL should be on your list of stocks to buy. Over the last several...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022; Can They Go Higher?
So far this year, we’re looking at broad-based declines in all of the stock market’s major indexes. But just like every thorn has a rose, this bearish market environment has a bright spot for investors. While markets are weak overall, the energy sector has been riding high, with...
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
Two leisure stocks tipped by Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard
Here are two stocks recommended by Monique Pollard that have more than 40% upside potential. In turbulent economic times, analyst’s recommendations can offer great tips on the next stock to invest in, backed by sector expertise – Monique Pollard is a director at Citigroup and is a part of the travel and leisure team, covering hotels, gaming, online food delivery, and catering stocks.
Should You Bet on Medical Properties Trust Stock?(NYSE:MPW)
Medical Properties Trust stock fell after The Bear Cave report flagged several concerns over its business. MPW stock has lost over 50% of its value this year. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock closed 6.2% lower on Thursday after The Bear Cave report flagged several issues for MPW. The report highlighted multiple challenges, including concerns over its tenant base and doubtful representations, among others. Given these concerns, investors should take caution before investing in the shares of this Real Estate Investment Trust.
