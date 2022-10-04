ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Hays County, TX
KVUE

November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#National Association
KCEN

Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties

TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy