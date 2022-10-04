Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Travis Early College HS to get upgrades if $2.44B AISD bond passes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) hopes to see voters approve a $2.44 billion dollar bond in November. A total of $250 million dollars from that would go to Travis Early College High School. The school was built in 1953. "To be honest what is not...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties
TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
ACL Fest, Austin Parks Foundation partner to benefit the city's public park system
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks Foundation is a part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in very big, very green ways. During both weekends of the festival, the foundation manages the "Rock and Recycle" program, the "Divert It!" program and manages the water refill stations around Zilker Park.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
City of Austin gives 25 organizations grants to help fight food injustice
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has given 25 local organizations grants to help fight food injustice around the city. The Office of Sustainability has awarded $3,000 to each of the 25 organizations to help reduce food injustice, which will allow more residents to have access to food.
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
Southwestern University is the gem of Georgetown
Southwestern University has a vast and rich history in Texas. KVUE's Yvonne Nava explains what makes the school so special.
