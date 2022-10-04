"The Bold and the Beautiful" has seen a lot of different characters come and go over the years, while some actors have been there since day one, like John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan). There have also been plenty of familiar faces that have popped up over the years to wreak havoc in this fictional version of Los Angeles. For example, Denise Richards has been playing Shauna Fulton on the hit CBS soap since 2019, while Wayne Brady appeared as the shady Dr. Reese Buckingham for several months. According to People, other stars such as Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, and Christopher Knight have also appeared on "B&B" over the years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO