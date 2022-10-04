Read full article on original website
Related
Who Were Abe Carver's Brothers On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have watched Abraham Carver (James Reynolds) become one of the most beloved and loyal citizens in Salem over the years. Abe was first seen in town in 1981 when he was a police officer who was assigned to investigate Anna Brady's claims of being sold into slavery, via Soap Central. Through the years, Abe has had relationships with women such as Valerie Grant and Tamara Price. However, he truly fell head over heels in love after meeting Lexie Brooks (Renee Jones). The couple eventually began dating and later tied the knot. However, their marriage was full of drama.
Days Of Our Lives' Stephen Nichols And Mary Beth Evans Share One Of Their Final Memories Of Peggy McCay
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Salem's prominent families are the backbone of the show. In addition to the Horton, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families, the Bradys have been one of the most beloved broods in the soap opera's history. With Shawn Brady Sr. and his wife, Caroline Brady, at the head of the family, they raised and guided their four children, Roman, Bo, Kimberly, and Kayla, through all of life's ups and downs. They also adopted sons Frankie and Max along the way. The Bradys were also surrogate parents to their children's spouses like Hope Williams Brady, Marlena Evans, Steve Johnson, and Shane Donovan.
Deidre Hall Reveals If Big Changes Are Coming To Days Of Our Lives Now That It's On Peacock
Many "Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when the series left network television after more than 55 years on NBC and moved exclusively to the streaming app Peacock. The transition took place in September 2022, and fans are still getting used to finding the long-running soap opera on the platform instead of tuning into daytime television on weekday afternoons to watch their favorite characters.
Michelle Stafford's Memory Of The Young And The Restless' Kristoff St. John Will Bring You To Tears
The world of daytime television was rocked to the core on February 3, 2019, when the news broke that veteran soap actor and "The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John had died. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor's death was listed as accidental, stemming from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (via Deadline). Per People, St. John's death came only four years after his son's tragic passing, something his ex-wife believed to be a contributing factor to the "Y&R" actor's own death. Later that year, St. John's on-screen character Neil Winters was killed off (via stroke), and a celebration of life with current and former cast members played out over multiple episodes. Most notably, Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm Winters, giving a star-studded feel to the memorial episode (via Michael Fairman TV).
RELATED PEOPLE
How Were Frankie Brady And Carly Manning Related On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" has entertained viewers with drama for over 55 years. The Peacock soap opera has delivered shocking plot twists that involve murder, kidnapping, brainwashing, demonic possession, and even people buried alive. The show has also featured storylines about serial killers running loose in the streets of Salem, people coming back from the dead left and right, and so much more.
The Young And The Restless' Courtney Hope Reveals The Real Difference Between Adam And Nick
Saying that "The Young and the Restless'" Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) love life is complicated is an understatement. Sally is torn between her former flame Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and his brother Nick (Joshua Murrow), the new man in her life. Lovingly nicknamed Ally by fans, Sally and Adam's relationship has been stuck in limbo since the summer, when he made the self-sacrificing move to break up with her so her job at Newman Media wouldn't be collateral damage in his war against his family.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Douglas Will Be Getting A New Yet Familiar Face
For the last few months, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been firing on all cylinders. One of the central storylines has been about young Douglas Forrester, currently played by child actor Django Ferri. Chaos erupted when Douglas' father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), informed his adoptive mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), that he wanted the boy to live with him full-time, per Soap Opera Spy. The possible custody battle between Thomas and Hope has polarized viewers and led to the Forresters and the Logans waging war against one another. Longtime lovers Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have found themselves at a crossroads in their marriage because of their opposing viewpoints about who Douglas is better off residing with.
Who Will Soap Vet Alley Mills Play On General Hospital?
Alley Mills is well-known as the mom from the hit show "The Wonder Years," which also starred Fred Savage. She's been on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Profiler," "The Associates," "Lou Grant," and "Touched by an Angel," and others. In an interview on KTLA 5 with her late husband, actor Orson Bean, the couple talked about a play they co-starred in called "Nasty Habits." According to Deadline, Mills also appeared in the play "Morning's at Seven" with Dan Lauria, who played her husband on "The Wonder Years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Showbiz Icon Who Played Ann Douglas On The Bold And The Beautiful
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has seen a lot of different characters come and go over the years, while some actors have been there since day one, like John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan). There have also been plenty of familiar faces that have popped up over the years to wreak havoc in this fictional version of Los Angeles. For example, Denise Richards has been playing Shauna Fulton on the hit CBS soap since 2019, while Wayne Brady appeared as the shady Dr. Reese Buckingham for several months. According to People, other stars such as Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, and Christopher Knight have also appeared on "B&B" over the years.
The Co-Star Who Completely Intimidated Maurice Benard When He First Joined General Hospital
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard has been open about dealing with bipolar disorder since 2000 and has worked hard to help people stay informed about mental health issues. In an interview with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health on a series called "Profiles of Hope," Benard discussed his...
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0