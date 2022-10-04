Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water. After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up. The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to...
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
West Columbia investigators: Have you seen Debi Samayoa? Teen missing since Thursday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday. The department said that 17-year-old Debi Alparo Samoyoa was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and red shoes. Authorities haven't said specifically where in the town Samayoa was seen or when he went missing.
WRDW-TV
Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are seeking three unknown subjects after a Walmart employee was assaulted on Sept. 28. According to the report, the incident happened at the Walmart located at 5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown around 6:30 p.m. The victim says while he was out getting shopping...
WRDW-TV
Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Jalen Oliver, 19, is wanted for reference to an aggravated assault. Deputies say it happened on Aug. 8, at the 2300 block of Travis Road. They say Oliver is known to...
WRDW-TV
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
SLED: Three from the Midlands arrested death of elderly person
A trio from the Midlands has been charged after the death of a vulnerable person they were supposed to be caring for. SLED says, three people were arrested Tuesday in Saluda County in connection to the death of an elderly person over the summer.
FOX Carolina
5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
WYFF4.com
3 caregivers arrested after victim dies of 'chronic neglect' in South Carolina, SLED says
SALUDA, S.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a person who was in their care, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, all of Saluda, South Carolina, are charged with neglect resulting in death.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga. She is described as five feet three inches tall...
FOX Carolina
Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe. Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South. Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and...
Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School, sheriff says
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus. According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School,...
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Large Drug Bust In Lexington County
(Lexington County, SC)-- A large amount of drugs are off the streets after a sting operation in Lexington County. Deputies found over 14 pounds of meth, nearly two ounces of crack cocaine, nearly four pounds of fentanyl during a search. Twenty-eight-year-old Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes was arrested in connection to the...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
WRDW-TV
18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting that injured 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a person and damaged a home and some vehicles, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Alan Damon Norris Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident last month in the 2900 block...
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
