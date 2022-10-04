Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Michigan health department reports 95% of Benton Harbor lead service lines replaced
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Ninety-five percent of lead service lines have been replaced in the City of Benton Harbor, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Crews have excavated 320 services lines in 30 days and replaced lead or galvanized lines with new copper pipe. The crews...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
WNDU
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
abc57.com
Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
WNDU
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
abc57.com
Success Academy dental day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Dental Outreach in-school dentist is coming to Success Academy. Dental care provided is at no cost to families. All insurance is accepted including Medicaid and and Hoosier Healthwise. Sign up online here.
abc57.com
As company looks for new hires, strikers say it’s a ‘slap in the face’
ELKHART, Ind.-- A strike continues between Elkhart Products Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 2018. As of Thursday, 108 Elkhart Products employees are still on strike. Those strikers arrived to a surprise Thursday a huge “now hiring” sign on the building of the company...
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch reopens October 10
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch will be back open to the community on Monday. The branch is the latest to reopen following renovations as part of the Elkhart Public Library's branch renovation project. The Osolo Branch's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,...
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
WNDU
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
WNDU
South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery
95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe.
WNDU
Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed. Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area. Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street. This closure is...
