South Bend, IN

WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ

Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Success Academy dental day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Dental Outreach in-school dentist is coming to Success Academy. Dental care provided is at no cost to families. All insurance is accepted including Medicaid and and Hoosier Healthwise. Sign up online here.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

As company looks for new hires, strikers say it’s a ‘slap in the face’

ELKHART, Ind.-- A strike continues between Elkhart Products Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 2018. As of Thursday, 108 Elkhart Products employees are still on strike. Those strikers arrived to a surprise Thursday a huge “now hiring” sign on the building of the company...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch reopens October 10

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch will be back open to the community on Monday. The branch is the latest to reopen following renovations as part of the Elkhart Public Library's branch renovation project. The Osolo Branch's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery

The show is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. One killed in South...
SOUTH BEND, IN

