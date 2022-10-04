ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

TedxOrangeHS 2022 Oct. 8 at Orange High School

The TedxOrangeHS 2022 event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Orange High School at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The free speaker event is aimed toward inspiring ideas in the world and in the Orange City School District and Pepper Pike communities, according to its website. The theme is “Up & Away.’”
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Evans, Cynthia

Cynthia Elise Evans (nee Schecter) was born May 6, 1967, in Cleveland, to the late Renee and Sheldon Schecter. She passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Oct. 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by family following her sudden and brief battle with adenocarcinoma. She’s survived by her...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Roth, Sheilagh

Sheilagh Roth (nee Goldstone), beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Roth, died Oct. 4, 2022. Phenomenal mother of Bradford Gaylord and Heather (Scott) Goldberg. Cherished and adored grandmother of Arielle, Cole, Hunter and Ilon. Loving sister of Norma Falk, Enid Grizzard and Mavis Klein. Services will be held at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Pepper Pike, OH
Education
City
Pepper Pike, OH
Orange, OH
Education
spectrumnews1.com

Guardians fans missing drum-beating fan John Adams for playoffs

CLEVELAND — Terry Fried is a partial season ticket holder in the left field benches at Progressive Field. ​His seat is a few rows behind where John Adams sat for years, the superfan known for banging his drum at games for decades. But Adams has been absent since 2019...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Marsh, Earl Stanley

Earl Stanley Marsh of Mayfield Heights died Oct. 6. He was the son of the late Albert and the late Frieda Moskowitz. He was the beloved husband of the late Sonia. Loving father of Karen (Allan Licht) Katz and Kenneth Marsh (of Israel) and father-in-law to Elena (Danny) Kalker. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 20. Devoted brother of Jerry (Nancy) Marsh of Florida. Uncle and friend to many.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Families should prepare prior to attending open house, too

Looking into a school prior to attending an open house may be a good idea for students and their families to organize the information they’d like to find out when they arrive. Having these inquiries prepared, or even written down, will ensure that they don’t forget anything at these often busy events.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Class#Induction#Hall Of Fame Homecoming#Lion Band#The Hall Of Fame#Athletic Hall Of Fame#Wjw#Orange High School#English
Cleveland Jewish News

B’nai Jeshurun to honor Hecht, Freimans during Simchat Torah

Sheila Hecht and Lauren and Mark Freiman will be honored during Simchat Torah services at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Hecht will be honored with Kallat Torah and will also receive the Paul M. Koret Distinguished Teacher Award. The Freimans will be recognized...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
WLWT 5

The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
neosportsinsiders.com

Week Eight Top Five Northeast Ohio Football Teams

October is finally here and the playoffs are just a few weeks away. As teams make their push towards the postseason, the cream is rising to the top in Northeast Ohio. As the playoffs draw near, each of the remaining games hold major importance for our Top Five. Where does everybody stand heading into Week Eight? It’s time to reveal the NEOSI Top Five.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Where to Watch Guardians Games in The Land

Visiting The Land for the Guardians’ playoff run? Don't be surprised if a bunch of contagiously optimistic Clevelanders high-five you while walking around Downtown. Expect red-white-and-blue revelry in packed bars, pouring out onto patios and emitting a unique brand of local pride. Sure, they’ve had a few drinks, but they’re mostly just glad the Guardians are playing October baseball.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Meet the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers

The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy