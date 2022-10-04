Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
TedxOrangeHS 2022 Oct. 8 at Orange High School
The TedxOrangeHS 2022 event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Orange High School at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The free speaker event is aimed toward inspiring ideas in the world and in the Orange City School District and Pepper Pike communities, according to its website. The theme is “Up & Away.’”
Cleveland Jewish News
Evans, Cynthia
Cynthia Elise Evans (nee Schecter) was born May 6, 1967, in Cleveland, to the late Renee and Sheldon Schecter. She passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Oct. 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by family following her sudden and brief battle with adenocarcinoma. She’s survived by her...
Cleveland radio voice Tom Hamilton among finalists for baseball’s Ford C. Frick Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians radio voice Tom Hamilton is a finalist for the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Hamilton, who has called games in Cleveland for the last 33 years, is among 10 finalists...
Cleveland Jewish News
Roth, Sheilagh
Sheilagh Roth (nee Goldstone), beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Roth, died Oct. 4, 2022. Phenomenal mother of Bradford Gaylord and Heather (Scott) Goldberg. Cherished and adored grandmother of Arielle, Cole, Hunter and Ilon. Loving sister of Norma Falk, Enid Grizzard and Mavis Klein. Services will be held at...
spectrumnews1.com
Guardians fans missing drum-beating fan John Adams for playoffs
CLEVELAND — Terry Fried is a partial season ticket holder in the left field benches at Progressive Field. His seat is a few rows behind where John Adams sat for years, the superfan known for banging his drum at games for decades. But Adams has been absent since 2019...
Cleveland Jewish News
Marsh, Earl Stanley
Earl Stanley Marsh of Mayfield Heights died Oct. 6. He was the son of the late Albert and the late Frieda Moskowitz. He was the beloved husband of the late Sonia. Loving father of Karen (Allan Licht) Katz and Kenneth Marsh (of Israel) and father-in-law to Elena (Danny) Kalker. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 20. Devoted brother of Jerry (Nancy) Marsh of Florida. Uncle and friend to many.
Cleveland Jewish News
Families should prepare prior to attending open house, too
Looking into a school prior to attending an open house may be a good idea for students and their families to organize the information they’d like to find out when they arrive. Having these inquiries prepared, or even written down, will ensure that they don’t forget anything at these often busy events.
Week 8 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 8 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun to honor Hecht, Freimans during Simchat Torah
Sheila Hecht and Lauren and Mark Freiman will be honored during Simchat Torah services at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Hecht will be honored with Kallat Torah and will also receive the Paul M. Koret Distinguished Teacher Award. The Freimans will be recognized...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 8 scores for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 8 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Garrettsville Garfield 62, Columbiana Crestview 22. Metro Athletic Conference. Field 25, Coventry 20. Norton 35, Cloverleaf 14. Ravenna 55, Springfield 12. Woodridge 35, Streetsboro 7.
WLWT 5
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 8. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban 28, No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary 14. St. Edward’s Marvin Bell Jr. had two 7-yard touchdown runs of 7 yards and teammate Joshua Gribble scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards.
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
Lakewood Historical Society offers a chance to ‘Peek into the Past’ this weekend: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – This weekend is the last chance for local history enthusiasts to take advantage of Lakewood Historical Society’s “A Peek into the Past” exhibit. It will be featured 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 at the historic Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. The exhibit is...
neosportsinsiders.com
Week Eight Top Five Northeast Ohio Football Teams
October is finally here and the playoffs are just a few weeks away. As teams make their push towards the postseason, the cream is rising to the top in Northeast Ohio. As the playoffs draw near, each of the remaining games hold major importance for our Top Five. Where does everybody stand heading into Week Eight? It’s time to reveal the NEOSI Top Five.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 8 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High school football teams across the state are starting to go into playoff mode with just three games remaining in the regular season. That also means there are only three more weeks for players to make their case for Ohio’s 36th Mr. Football Award. Presented...
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
thisiscleveland.com
Where to Watch Guardians Games in The Land
Visiting The Land for the Guardians’ playoff run? Don't be surprised if a bunch of contagiously optimistic Clevelanders high-five you while walking around Downtown. Expect red-white-and-blue revelry in packed bars, pouring out onto patios and emitting a unique brand of local pride. Sure, they’ve had a few drinks, but they’re mostly just glad the Guardians are playing October baseball.
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers
The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
