Support CASA by donation, or volunteering

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks who are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through the court system have another chance to learn more about the program at an upcoming informational meeting.

In fact, it will be the final informational presentation of the year according to Vigo County CASA officials. The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 5 at the CASA Offices in the Vigo County Annex building starting at 5:30 p.m.

Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman says the children in the Vigo County community are constantly in need of these special advocates.

“We’re in constant need of volunteers. We currently have 41, so we’re really in desperate need of volunteers. We have a couple of different ways that you can advocate, you can do it by yourself, you can do it as a team,” said Cheesman.

Vigo County CASA is made up of specially trained community volunteers who advocate for children in the juvenile court system due to having been abused or neglected. We are part of the National CASA Association, founded in 1977. The program was started in Vigo County in 1985, and we have recruited and trained over 200 dedicated volunteers from in and around the Wabash Valley. Vigo County CASA website

Attendees will learn about what CASAs do, and what the requirements are to be considered for the program. Background checks and applications will be taken on site. Those approved will be invited to the final training class of the year to be held on October 20.

“We’ll be taking applications and doing background checks on-site,” added Cheesman. “This is to get everybody ready and prepared for our last class of the year. We’re going to be holding it October 20th so this will be the last chance to get in to be a voice this year.”

Those looking to help support the CASA program without volunteering can do so at an upcoming cruise-in. The Moonlite Drive-In theater will be holding a cruise-in and projecting the film Fast and Furious 9 for free as part of the program. The cruise-in will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 9 with the free movie starting at 7:45 p.m.

Visitors are asked to make either monetary donations to CASA, or to bring a bag of individually wrapped candy to donate toward CASA’s yearly Trunk or Treat program.

The CASA Trunk or Treat night will be held at the drive-in on October 24 with a Racer’s Alley theme. Folks who would like to participate in handing out candy that night are asked to e-mail CASA here .

