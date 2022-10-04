ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Support CASA by donation, or volunteering

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45o2ao_0iLl8U2o00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks who are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through the court system have another chance to learn more about the program at an upcoming informational meeting.

In fact, it will be the final informational presentation of the year according to Vigo County CASA officials. The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 5 at the CASA Offices in the Vigo County Annex building starting at 5:30 p.m.

Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman says the children in the Vigo County community are constantly in need of these special advocates.

“We’re in constant need of volunteers. We currently have 41, so we’re really in desperate need of volunteers. We have a couple of different ways that you can advocate, you can do it by yourself, you can do it as a team,” said Cheesman.

Vigo County CASA is made up of specially trained community volunteers who advocate for children in the juvenile court system due to having been abused or neglected.  We are part of the National CASA Association, founded in 1977.  The program was started in Vigo County in 1985, and we have recruited and trained over 200 dedicated volunteers from in and around the Wabash Valley.

Vigo County CASA website

Attendees will learn about what CASAs do, and what the requirements are to be considered for the program. Background checks and applications will be taken on site. Those approved will be invited to the final training class of the year to be held on October 20.

“We’ll be taking applications and doing background checks on-site,” added Cheesman. “This is to get everybody ready and prepared for our last class of the year. We’re going to be holding it October 20th so this will be the last chance to get in to be a voice this year.”

Those looking to help support the CASA program without volunteering can do so at an upcoming cruise-in. The Moonlite Drive-In theater will be holding a cruise-in and projecting the film Fast and Furious 9 for free as part of the program. The cruise-in will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 9 with the free movie starting at 7:45 p.m.

Visitors are asked to make either monetary donations to CASA, or to bring a bag of individually wrapped candy to donate toward CASA’s yearly Trunk or Treat program.

The CASA Trunk or Treat night will be held at the drive-in on October 24 with a Racer’s Alley theme. Folks who would like to participate in handing out candy that night are asked to e-mail CASA here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Proposed ordinance could help bring business to 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposed ordinance is expected to help bring new businesses into the 12 Points area. The ordinance would change the area’s zoning from C-2 to a C-8 downtown business district. 12 Points Revitalization member Pat Goodwin made the proposal at the Terre Haute City Council meeting and said that this […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The History of Medicine in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new partnership is allowing the Vigo County History Center to bring pieces of the past out into the community. Wednesday, the Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit at Ivy Tech called The History of Medicine in Vigo County. The exhibit features a variety of artifacts, like early […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Terre Haute approves 2023 budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a $105 million budget for next year. This budget is roughly an 8% increase from last year which is mostly due to pay increases for staff. City officials said that this will be the 8th straight year that the city will have a balanced […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New non-profit aims to improve mental health accessibility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local acute care hospital recently established a new non-profit focused on mental health services in west central Indiana. Naveen Inc. will reportedly exist with the goal of making mental health services more accessible to communities in the region. “Naveen Inc. will be working in collaboration with regional organizations to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Vigo County, IN
Society
Vigo County, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Chick-Fil-A, local sorority partner for Think Pink Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wednesday, Chick-Fil-A partnered with Indiana State University’s sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, in an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer. By mentioning ZTA’s cause, Chick-Fil-A will donate a portion of the sale to the sorority’s funds. The sorority’s week-long event, Think Pink Week, takes place during the month of October […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa#Charity#Vigo County Casa
WTWO/WAWV

Union Hospital Clinton unveils new expansion

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Hospital in Clinton celebrated the grand opening of its new lab and pulmonary rehab spaces today. It was made possible through federal funding. The Indiana State Department of Health gave the funding to the Indiana Hospital Association, which then distributed it to rural hospitals. The expansion will allow for more […]
CLINTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Local park receives 30 acres from power company

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County. The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the Exhibit Hall. You drive through the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officials offer update on $39 million jail project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said he’s been keeping a close eye on the Sullivan County jail project. “It’s more money than I’ve every put my name to in my life and probably ever will again,” he said. Davis said progress on construction has been smooth so far on the $39 million […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy